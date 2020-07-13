Ninjala downloads exceed 3 million, all players get 100 free Jala Tons of players are duking it out in the free-to-play bubblegum brawler Ninjala, and now there's a reward in store for those competing.

Players are having a bubblegum blast with Ninjala, GungHo Online Entertainment's new free-to-play battle game.

As it turns out, Ninjala has amassed over 3 millions downloads since it initially debuted on June 24, according to GungHo in a recent announcement.

"We hope you are enjoying the world of Ninjala," the announcement read. "We are happy to announce that Ninjala has achieved 3 million downloads worldwide! We wish to express our deepest gratitude to all our users for your s support."

To celebrate the new milestone, all Ninjala players will receive a free gift of 100 Jala, the game's in-game currency, to use on fun items like customization pieces, weapon skins, and more. You'll have to make sure you jump in-game to claim your Jala, as it's only available from July 12 through August 26. You should receive a special in-game email to claim your cash.

I originally tried out Ninjala when it hit PAX West, and then again during its open beta periods. Here's what I thought:

"The bigger the bubble, the bigger the weapon that can be formed from said gum. If you blow a bigger bubble, you'll get a slower, heavier weapon with higher damage. If you blow a smaller bubble, you'll get a smaller, faster weapon. The blitz of a demo I participated in during PAX West barely gave me time to play around with the mechanics, but running around busting out parkour moves on rooftops and up the sides of buildings gave me a rush like little else."

Ninjala is available to play for free right now, only on Nintendo Switch.