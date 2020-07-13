X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel backer campaign reaches goal with 42 days left Take home this massive Sentinel figure when the campaign ends, and you'll never need another action figure again.

Hasbro is working on bringing another enormous toy to the masses by way of the X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel figure.

This new Pulse campaign from Hasbro has already met its target goal of 6,000 backers in just a matter of days, having earned 9,356 backers at the time of this news post and 42 days to go. That's some serious interest in Hasbro toys, that's for sure – just as big as the toys themselves.

Each pledge consists of a $349.99 purchase, which will net you a "towering, technological marvel" in the Sentinel. You can only buy five per transaction. Bummer (who needs five of these?).

This Sentinel figure is absolutely crazy, though. It's a 26.3-inch figure with LEDs in the head and chest, an 18-inch Sentinel "tentacle" accessory, a Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure and 6-inch alternate Sentinel Prime head, and additional heads and hand accessories based on the crowdfunding tiers' success. Looks like it's going to smash through every single one of those.

The crowdfunding campaign is set to run through August 24, and then if successful, which we know it already is, it will begin shipping around Fall 2021.

