New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel backer campaign reaches goal with 42 days left

Take home this massive Sentinel figure when the campaign ends, and you'll never need another action figure again.

Brittany Vincent
1

Hasbro is working on bringing another enormous toy to the masses by way of the X-Men Legends Marvel's Sentinel figure.

This new Pulse campaign from Hasbro has already met its target goal of 6,000 backers in just a matter of days, having earned 9,356 backers at the time of this news post and 42 days to go. That's some serious interest in Hasbro toys, that's for sure – just as big as the toys themselves. 

Each pledge consists of a $349.99 purchase, which will net you a "towering, technological marvel" in the Sentinel. You can only buy five per transaction. Bummer (who needs five of these?).

This Sentinel figure is absolutely crazy, though. It's a 26.3-inch figure with LEDs in the head and chest, an 18-inch Sentinel "tentacle" accessory, a Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure and 6-inch alternate Sentinel Prime head, and additional heads and hand accessories based on the crowdfunding tiers' success. Looks like it's going to smash through every single one of those.

The crowdfunding campaign is set to run through August 24, and then if successful, which we know it already is, it will begin shipping around Fall 2021.

Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates on all things Hasbro, toys, video games, and tech. We'll keep you privy to all the happenings with these massive toys and beyond the Haslab experience. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola