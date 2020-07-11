All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Devolver Direct 2020 Did you miss the Devolver Direct 2020 presentation? Don't worry, We've got all of the goods from the entire livestream event.

Devolver Digital’s livestream presentation was as ridiculous as anyone could have expected it to be. Nina Struthers and company gave fans the business with a wealth of game reveals, announcements, new trailers, the uncle that works at Nintendo during the Devolver Direct 2020 event. It was an over-the-top spectacle in addition to being a slate of solid reveals. Did you miss the show? Then we’ve got all of what was shown collected here in one convenient place.

All announcements, trailers, & reveals from Devolver Direct 2020

The Devolver Direct 2020 presentation went live on July 11, 2020 on the Twitch Gaming channel. After Nina Struthers was previously murdered, recovered, and revived in previous years of Devolver Digital presentations, Devolver Direct 2020’s presentation shared a wealth of the future’s future’s future of gaming filled with twist, turns, and special appearances from the likes of Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida, Xbox’s Phil Spencer, and more. You can see the whole presentation in its entirety just below.

Want a rundown of everything that was announced during the entire presentation? No problem. We’ve got all of the reveals, trailers, and coverage collected here as well. Here’s all of the stories that came from the Devolver Direct 2020 presentation.

That covers everything from the Devolver Direct 2020 livestream presentation. What was your favorite reveal or announcement from the event? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and get ready for more awesome reveal through this E4 summer of gaming!