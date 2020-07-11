Serious Sam 4 gets new gameplay trailer during Devolver Direct 2020 We got a fresh high-octane look at Croteam's Serious Sam 4 with a trailer full of gunfights and monster-slaying goodness.

Serious Sam 4 is fast approaching like a bomb-handed Beheaded Kamikaze in August and there’s not much more to find out about it besides the official release date, but Croteam came to Devolver Direct ready to play anyways. We got an all-new trailer of the game featuring a wealth of gameplay, gunfire, and multitudes of monsters you’ll be fighting in the upcoming sequel.

The new gameplay trailer for Serious Sam 4 was dropped during the Devolver Direct presentation on July 11, 2020. In it, we get one of our first lengthy looks at a hailstorm of bullets and destruction we’ll be slinging at the various monsters coming against Sam in the game. For whatever reason, Sam appears to be in command of a starship this time around, though that doesn’t seem to figure into when he lands on the planet and begins destroying enemies with machineguns, gatling guns, shotguns, cannons, dual-wielded weaponry and more. All the while, you’ll be blowing through villages, countrysides, frozen bases, and lava-soaked hell-on-earth fields near an active volcano. You can see all of the action in the trailer below.

Croteam has been hard at work on Serious Sam 4, once subtitled “Planet Badass” since its announcement in 2018, and the work shows. In an era where Duke Nukem has fallen out of vogue and we’ve not heard anything new in that regard, Serious Sam has become kind of the modern equivalent we need, providing a wealth of solid-looking gunplay against ridiculous monsters (see the aforementioned Beheaded Kamikaze showcased in a previous trailer) with a rather irreverent mood about the whole thing.

Serious Sam 4 is slated for a August 2020 release, though we’re not sure exactly what day just yet. Stay tuned to Shacknews for that and other details soon, and check out our other coverage from the Devolver Digital 2020 presentation.