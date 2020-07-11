Devolver wins E3 2020 with Devolverland Expo, now playable on Steam Devolver Digital has revealed a new game based on the world of gaming itself, and it's available now!

To call Devolver Digital’s yearly showcase meta would be an understatement. Every year, Nina Struthers and company manage to create a show that pokes fun at other companies and the super serious tones of typical video game conferences, while still packing the exciting reveals that fans tune in for. During the Devolver Direct 2020, the company revealed Devolverland Expo, a brand new title that takes place at an event that bears a striking resemblance to E3.

Devolver Directs have become can’t-miss programming over the last couple of years. If not for the awesome indies that get spotlighted during the event, folks tune in to see all of the crazy antics and shenanigans the team at Devolver are up to. Fearlessly led by Nina Struthers, Devolver Direct’s directly poke fun at some of the biggest names around the industry during some truly over-the-top skits. The company capped off its 2020 presentation with Devolverland Expo, a new shooter developed by Flying Wild Hog. Devolver also announced that players can hop into the game on Steam today.

Of course, the Devovler Direct was held independently in July following the cancellation of E3 2020, which the publisher references during the stream. In the trailer for Devolverland Expo, we see the game’s setting, a video game event that looks incredibly familiar. The building looks exactly like the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 is held annually. Of course, E3 doesn’t have the murderous robots and monsters that run rampant in the Devolverland Expo trailer, but the resemblance is uncanny.

The trailer for Devolverland also teases appearances from other Devolver brands. We see an attraction dedicated to Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, as well as Shadow Warrior 3. If you’re interested in Devolverland, you can play it now on Steam, free of charge. We’ve got more on the Devolver Direct showcase for you here on Shacknews.