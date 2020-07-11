Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout gets August 4 release date on PlayStation 4 & Steam The colorful battle royale obstacle course that is Fall Guys is coming out in early August 2020 for PS4 and Steam.

If you’re looking to get your bubble gum bouncy Ninja Warrior battle royale on, you won’t have to wait much longer. Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout was already slated to put out an upcoming beta later this month. But that’s not all. The Devolver Direct presentation revealed that the full launch of Fall Guys is coming shortly after in August, along with which platforms it will be coming to first.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout got a fresh trailer during the Devolver Direct livestream on July 11, 2020. During the trailer, we learned that the game will be officially launching on August 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Steam. There’s also a beta seemingly going on right before that based on a July 10 tweet from the Fall Guys Twitter. That is to say that regardless of which way you play, players won’t be waiting long to get in on all the colorful action coming from Fall Guys in this next month. Want to see what the game is about? There’s plenty of gameplay in the release date trailer below as well.

Fall Guys has been an absolute joy to watch since it was first announced back at Devolver’s E3 2019 showcase. It’s a battle royale, but built like a giant obstacle course in which multitudes of players attempt to push and shove their way through a multitude of tasks on their way to victory through a number of mini-game challenges. During our preview of the game back in 2019, we enjoyed its offering of absolutely wacky chaos and simplicity. This feels like one where even if you’re not a battle royale fan, you should keep an eye out.

