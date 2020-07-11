Carrion gets bloody new trailer, releases July 23 Phobia Game Studios' horror title gets a July release date and will launch on Game Pass.

Devolver’s 2020 Direct showcase was home to not only some hilarious bits, but exciting announcements. During the Devolver Direct, we got a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror title, Carrion. In addition, it was announced that the game would be launching on July 23 for Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We also learned that Carrion will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

Carrion, a 2D horror game with a pixelated art style was developed by Phobia Game Studio, and puts a spin on the scary game formula. Instead of trying to survive the monster, players play as the horrifying creature, on a mission to consume the humans holding you captive. The trailer is an absolute bloodfest, as we see the monster ripping people apart and eating them. We see the monster grow larger and more powerful with the more it consumes, as well as its unique powers.

Devolver Digital brought on Phil Spencer. The Head of Xbox, to talk about Carrion. During his time on the show, Spencer announced that Carrion will be coming to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass on release day. Those who are excited about Carrion won’t have to wait much longer, as it was revealed that Carrion will be launching for Xbox One, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch on July 23. We've got more from the Devolver Direct 2020 for you right here on Shacknews.