Carrion gets bloody new trailer, releases July 23

Phobia Game Studios' horror title gets a July release date and will launch on Game Pass.
Donovan Erskine
Devolver’s 2020 Direct showcase was home to not only some hilarious bits, but exciting announcements. During the Devolver Direct, we got a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror title, Carrion. In addition, it was announced that the game would be launching on July 23 for Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We also learned that Carrion will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day 1.

Carrion, a 2D horror game with a pixelated art style was developed by Phobia Game Studio, and puts a spin on the scary game formula. Instead of trying to survive the monster, players play as the horrifying creature, on a mission to consume the humans holding you captive. The trailer is an absolute bloodfest, as we see the monster ripping people apart and eating them. We see the monster grow larger and more powerful with the more it consumes, as well as its unique powers. 

Devolver Digital brought on Phil Spencer. The Head of Xbox, to talk about Carrion. During his time on the show, Spencer announced that Carrion will be coming to Microsoft’s gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass on release day. Those who are excited about Carrion won’t have to wait much longer, as it was revealed that Carrion will be launching for Xbox One, Steam, and the Nintendo Switch on July 23. We've got more from the Devolver Direct 2020 for you right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

