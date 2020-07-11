New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Olija pulls out a harpoon on PC and Nintendo Switch

Olija gives players a legendary harpoon on a pixel art island and it's coming to PC and Switch today.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Following a hilarious round of fake (maybe? Who knows with Devolver Digital anymore?) reveals, Saturday's Devolver Direct presentation continued with Olija from the team at Skeleton Crew.

Olija looks to be a 2D pixel art adventure that takes players into a world filled with undead warriors, cult acolytes, and big monstrosities. The Olija website describes the plot as one that follows Faraday, a man shipwrecked on a mysterious land. He finds other castaways along the island of Terraphage and seeks to lead them out of this hostile territory and return everyone home. Players can utilize hand-to-hand combat using bladed weapons and get around with tools like a legendary harpoon. The harpoon can also aid players in battle, as it targets enemies and skewers them one-by-one.

While the trailer for Olija and the Devolver Digital Twitter account both note that it's coming to PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch later this year, the Devolver Direct notes that it's available right now.

Update: It appears that any indication that Olija is "Available Now" appeared in error. Devolver Digital themselves have noted in an issued press release that Olija is coming to PC and Switch this fall.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola