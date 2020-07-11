Olija pulls out a harpoon on PC and Nintendo Switch Olija gives players a legendary harpoon on a pixel art island and it's coming to PC and Switch today.

Following a hilarious round of fake (maybe? Who knows with Devolver Digital anymore?) reveals, Saturday's Devolver Direct presentation continued with Olija from the team at Skeleton Crew.

Olija looks to be a 2D pixel art adventure that takes players into a world filled with undead warriors, cult acolytes, and big monstrosities. The Olija website describes the plot as one that follows Faraday, a man shipwrecked on a mysterious land. He finds other castaways along the island of Terraphage and seeks to lead them out of this hostile territory and return everyone home. Players can utilize hand-to-hand combat using bladed weapons and get around with tools like a legendary harpoon. The harpoon can also aid players in battle, as it targets enemies and skewers them one-by-one.

While the trailer for Olija and the Devolver Digital Twitter account both note that it's coming to PC (via Steam) and Nintendo Switch later this year, the Devolver Direct notes that it's available right now.

Update: It appears that any indication that Olija is "Available Now" appeared in error. Devolver Digital themselves have noted in an issued press release that Olija is coming to PC and Switch this fall.