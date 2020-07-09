Evening Reading - July 9, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Rod "Slasher" Breslau has become a go-to source for gaming scoops on social media, but how did he reach such acclaim? Watch our full interview with Slasher here: https://t.co/Nzh9LkMFP6 pic.twitter.com/PAZe64DYiJ— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 23, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Huge DS
July 9, 2020
Tiny brains.
Do not try this at home
Incredibly CLOSE tornado video. Don’t try this at home! pic.twitter.com/5t7GGhgIiw— Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) July 9, 2020
Crazy tornado footage.
Lady rates Tinder profiles with fish pictures
This is a very strong contender for my all time favourite tiktok pic.twitter.com/M8FcaoztQ6— Kashira Whiteley (@KashWhiteley) July 7, 2020
She seems swell.
I know this feel
When your recovery fails in Smash Bros pic.twitter.com/ygOIkx7U4Q— Mr Riot #TogetherWithTheReploidRemastered🤍 (@mrriot4444) July 8, 2020
Little Mac mains can relate.
#WearAMask
Just put on a Fn mask... pic.twitter.com/S2MgTBz4OT— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 9, 2020
All the cool kids are wearing masks.
#WearADamnMask— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 9, 2020
You Fucking Jaboofer pic.twitter.com/tJGleYjCmt
Horribly designed by Apple in California
I still hate it pic.twitter.com/CMoJ9z8yn0— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) July 9, 2020
Trash mouse.
Swamp Ass Advisory
#CantonOhioWeatherReport#SwampAssAdvisory pic.twitter.com/6aU4cDQuou— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 9, 2020
Canton, Ohio is Swamp Ass Central.
#OperationMuteCity
Lost a WR due to technical difficulties...but here’s the run pic.twitter.com/FtiGfJPt2q— Bug-Zero (@LivingDeoraII) July 8, 2020
Revive F-Zero!
Waiting VERY patiently for the next F-Zero game. ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/l3xOWSbqtv— Von (@TreTrevoTrevon) July 4, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 9, 2020.
What are you up to tonight?
