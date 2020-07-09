Nintendo Treehouse Live July 2020 to show Paper Mario: Origami King gameplay & new WayForward game A new Nintendo Treehouse Live is coming tomorrow with fresh Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay and the reveal of a new WayForward game.

Nintendo has come out of nowhere with the announcement that it will be having a new Nintendo Treehouse Live event tomorrow. It should come as no surprise that a portion of that livestream will be dedicated to the upcoming Paper Mario: The Origami King with a new gameplay reveal, but additionally, Nintendo is set to show off a new WayForward game with both a trailer and gameplay reveal.

Nintendo announced the Treehouse Live July 2020 event on the Nintendo of America Twitter on July 9, 2020. On July 10, 2020, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, Nintendo will be going live on the Nintendo YouTube channel with their special presentation of the July 2020 Treehouse. On the docket is new gameplay for Paper Mario: The Origami King, which is launching on July 17, 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. After that, we’re getting a look at an all-new game from WayForward, which will be showing off a fresh trailer and gameplay to go along with it.

Check out gameplay of the upcoming game #PaperMario: The Origami King tomorrow 7/10 at 10am PT on #NintendoTreehouseLive | July 2020. Plus, we'll feature a first reveal and gameplay for a title in a franchise new to developer WayForward!https://t.co/pWziqZZPd3 pic.twitter.com/ZeubOStUtD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 9, 2020

A very interesting note is that the WayForward game will be “a title in a franchise new to WayForward.” Such as the case, it may not be an original IP, but rather a WayForward take on an existing franchise. That also means it’s not a new Shantae, Mighty Switch Force, or River City/Double Dragon game just to name a few. Either way, WayForward has built an incredible style for itself on a number of great games spread across many IPs throughout the years. It will be interesting to see what they have for us in the Nintendo Treehouse and if it’s a completely new thing or a popular franchise with a WayForward splash of style.

