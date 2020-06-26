Shacknews Dump - June 26, 2020 We've got a cyberchunk of Cyberpunk 2077 to talk about this week on the Shacknews Dump, alongside the rest of the week's hottest news.

Another week brings a hot and steaming slate of news for the Shacknews Dump as we take to another ShackStream to discuss the biggest stories from this week live.

On this June 26 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we’re getting down and dirty in the depths of Night City with a fresh slate of new details regarding CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. We got a look at a new trailer, some cool gameplay mechanics, and even a tease for an animated series coming to Netflix from the studio that brought us Kill la Kill. If that wasn’t enough, everyone’s favorite freaky marsupial Crash is finally continuing his adventures with a Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time in 2020.

All of this and more is going to be coming at you when we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch Channel starting at 1:15PM PT / 4:15PM ET. You can also catch the Dump in the embedded in the video below.

Here’s the slate of what you can expect on today’s Dump.

As always, we’d like to thank you, our viewers, supporters, and subscribers for doing it for Shacknews and helping us make each of our projects and efforts possible. Your engagement makes it all the more fun. Don’t forget that if you have Amazon Prime, you’re entitled to a free Twitch subscription each month as long as you link your accounts together. Want to throw that free subscription our way? We’d happily have it. Check our guide if you need a hand linking up your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts.

Once the Dump is underway, there’s no stopping it. Sit back, relax, and let the news flow through you as we go live on the ShackStream with another Shacknews Dump.