New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Min Min revealed for Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC roster

Min Min is the ARMS character coming to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as the first reveal of the Fighters Pass 2 DLC set.
TJ Denzer
2

We finally got a look at the first character of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC. Coming from ARMS, Min Min is the fighter that will be joining the Smash roster. Masahiro Sakurai gave us a large presentation of Min Min and what she will be able to do when she enters the Smash Bros Ultimate fight.

Nintendo and Masahiro Sakurai revealed Min Min as the first fighter of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 DLC in a special Smash Direct presentation on June 22, 2020. A martial artist and Chinese representative of the ARMS roster, Min Min will be coming to Smash Ultimate on June 29, 2020 and features a wealth of springy long-range attacks, some fast kicks, a laser-spewing dragon on one arm, and wealth of different weapons on the other. She’s coming into the Smash roster alongside new music and a stage from the ARMS series. Min Min will be $5.99 by herself or can be bought as a part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2 package for $29.99. You can see Min Min’s reveal trailer just below.

One of the more interesting core mechanics of Min Min is that while her left arm remains a dragon head, her right arm can be changed into a number of different weapons with varied capabilities. Ramram is a boomerang ring-like weapon with a long, fast range, but weak damage. It has a long of controllable curve on the end that can be used to push foes off the stage and keep them from coming back easily. Meanwhile, Megawatt is a slow, hard-hitting wrecking ball. If charged, a hit from Megawatt can easily KO foes even at low percents of damage. Finally, Min Min can equip a second Dragon that can be used in tandem with her first. It has average speed and damage, but can be comboed easily with the right left Dragon and shoot lasers to extend the attack on unsuspecting foes.

We’ve known an ARMS characters going to be the first fighter of Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for a while, but Min Min is looking pretty great as the opening volley of the new DLC set and we won’t be waiting long for her arrival on June 29. Stay tuned for further information and details on the rest of the Fighters Pass 2 characters.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola