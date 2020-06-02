Evening Reading - June 1, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ TAKE MY ENERGY NESSIE ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ

Nessie is going back to the VET ER. We don't know what's going on. pic.twitter.com/pxAzCsl919 — Burkelton (@GregBurke85) June 2, 2020

Poor kitty cat.

Federal Reserve discloses ETF purchase

Money printer go brrr.

Elon meets Elon

Oh boy...

Imagine seeing a 20 storey tower flying into space and then landing itself upright.



This will never stop blowing my mind. 🤯 @elonmusk @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/JYCwaV6bvy — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 1, 2020

Anarchy in the USA

The President of the United States just tear gassed peaceful protestors for a photo opportunity.



He must be replaced. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 1, 2020

Here's the propaganda video that resulted.

Night 7 of protests

Crazy video of Jo Ling Kent in what appears to be a war zone but is actually Seattle pic.twitter.com/tanqVCk9nJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 2, 2020

We shall overcome.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde decries the president's actions

FInally someone with some reason.

Anderson Cooper is out of f's to give

Trump sure does look pathetic these days.

This ain't it, chief

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will stop posting in our social feeds in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice. Join @ColorofChange. Text DEMANDS to 55156 — GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 1, 2020

They didn't tweet for almost nine minutes...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 1, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is worried about her buddy Nessie.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.