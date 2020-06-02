Evening Reading - June 1, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Go @NASA! Go @SpaceX! Godspeed, Bob and Doug!#DoitforShacknews 🚀 pic.twitter.com/8Gj6Zd8tjG— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 30, 2020
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ TAKE MY ENERGY NESSIE ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
Nessie is going back to the VET ER. We don't know what's going on. pic.twitter.com/pxAzCsl919— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) June 2, 2020
Poor kitty cat.
Federal Reserve discloses ETF purchase
Money printer go brrr.
Elon meets Elon
Oh boy...
Imagine seeing a 20 storey tower flying into space and then landing itself upright.— Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 1, 2020
This will never stop blowing my mind. 🤯 @elonmusk @SpaceX pic.twitter.com/JYCwaV6bvy
Anarchy in the USA
The President of the United States just tear gassed peaceful protestors for a photo opportunity.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 1, 2020
He must be replaced.
Here's the propaganda video that resulted.
June 2, 2020
Night 7 of protests
Crazy video of Jo Ling Kent in what appears to be a war zone but is actually Seattle pic.twitter.com/tanqVCk9nJ— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 2, 2020
We shall overcome.
Anti-fascists > Fascists pic.twitter.com/bweXGi6x97— Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 2, 2020
Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde decries the president's actions
FInally someone with some reason.
Anderson Cooper is out of f's to give
Trump sure does look pathetic these days.
This ain't it, chief
For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we will stop posting in our social feeds in tribute to George Floyd. We dedicate this time to the victims of police brutality and the powerful movement fighting for justice. Join @ColorofChange. Text DEMANDS to 55156— GameSpot (@GameSpot) June 1, 2020
They didn't tweet for almost nine minutes...
That fucking propaganda video he put out still fucking pisses me off.
That much unnecessary violence, and it's still a shit video that still makes him look like a moron.
I mean, I saw the full footage of him acting like he'd never seen a book before, so I know they didn't have much to work with, but its still a waste of drive space even so.
-