Now-deleted Destiny 2 Instagram post seems to show Europa

With a new season of Destiny 2 weeks away, players are searching high and low for any snippet of information. It would seem that a now-removed post from the official Destiny Instagram has gone live ahead of schedule, revealing the location of Destiny 2’s next season. The location Guardians will be heading? Probably Europa, an icy moon of Jupiter.

Destiny 2’s next season might take players to Europa

Players have been chomping at the bit for more information on Destiny 2’s next season. With most players turning to dataminers for snippets, it would appear that the latest leak comes from an unexpected source: Destiny’s own Instagram account.

The post in question went live today, June 1, 2020, and seems to show Eris Morn – the main focus of the Shadowkeep expansion and a pivotal character in the original Destiny – pushing forward against the harsh tundra winds of what is most likely Europa.

Eris Morn sure seems to get around easily. She's been to Earth, the depths of the Hellmouth, the Taken King's Dreadnaught and she's now been spotted on Europa.

What Eris is doing on Europa is anyone’s guess, perhaps she’s discovered yet another pyramid ship below the surface of the moon? This would be the second time a pyramid ship has been found beneath a moon and I’m beginning to think maybe Rasputin should blow up all the moons just to be safe.

For those that have been out of the loop on Destiny 2’s story, the pyramid ships are an encroaching force that were awakened at the end of Destiny 2’s primary campaign back in 2017. The ships were once again briefly touched on during Forsaken, and then were the primary focus of 2019’s Shadowkeep expansion.

Since then, players have been activating Rasputin’s defense network (basically a big AI that may or may not be a bad dude) in a bid to take down the Almighty which is on a collision course with Earth. While this was the main focus, some environmental storytelling seemed to indicate the pyramid fleet was on the edge of the Solar System.

A piece of concept art for Destiny shows the snowy moon Europa with Jupiter in the background.

As for the likelihood that we’ll actually be heading to Europa, well, the moon has been used in concept art for the original game. According to the Destiny Fandom wiki, this particular piece of art was first seen at the Destiny Reveal Press Conference in 2013. Players immediately connected with the visuals, but have so far had no opportunity to explore the environment in-game.

Considering the footage shows Eris on a snowy landscape orbiting Jupiter, there’s a very good chance it is Europa. Players might finally set boots on the ground and see what happened to the structures that fell during the Collapse.

One actual piece of concrete information the teaser shows is a reveal date of June 9, 2020, at 9AM PDT / 12PM ET. This gives players one week to dig through every frame and look back at old Bungie ViDocs to see if there is more info to be found. While we’re all waiting for next week to roll around, check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for a wealth of knowledge.