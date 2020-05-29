Evening Reading - May 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Even Robocop likes to let loose from time to time. #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/EaPhJvtRHQ — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 27, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls for the arrest of the officer responsible for the murder of George Floyd

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey is the first mayor in the US to call for the charge of arrest on a officer #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/On0mxnAOgU — Basand (@basand34) May 28, 2020

This is a major step, but the damage has still been done to the people of Minnesota and countless other communities across the country who are victims of a broken criminal justice system in the United States.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says the officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd death are not cooperating with law enforcement. They are pleading the 5th. — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) May 28, 2020

You wonder why people are protesting and rioting...

"We can't make a change unless yall don't change" pic.twitter.com/wdhjjN1dcN — PB&J (@PBnJ23) May 28, 2020

Before you start complaining about riots and looting, please consult this valuable image:

This is how a lot of you sound today pic.twitter.com/q8OnAH3H8J — Cossmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) May 28, 2020

Facebook doesn't think they are the arbiter of truth on the Internet, Internet responds accordingly

Screw Mark Zuckerberg, and the horse Facebook rode in on.

Headline of the day. pic.twitter.com/AaWmQoZvFa — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) May 28, 2020

We now go live to our new Twitter account for a comment on all of this:

Briefcase Level 08 Preview

I don't know if or when I will upload this level, as it is very hard.

Rest in peace, Phil Hartman

22 years ago today, we lost Phil. pic.twitter.com/Y5eD9fgPZy — Daily Simpsons History (@dailysimpsons) May 28, 2020

You are still missed, 22 years later.

