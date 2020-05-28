Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 delayed to June 11 The third season of Fortnite's second chapter has been pushed back a week.

Every new season of Fortnite Battle Royale brings about a new battle pass, along with changes to the map and items. Each unique season has defined an era of Epic Games’ battle royale. Fortnite fans have grown accustomed to these seasons getting delayed, as it’s become a common occurrence whenever Epic Games needs a little bit more time to put the finishing touches on the next major update. The developer announced today that Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 has been pushed back a week to June 11.

Epic Games made the announcement in a brief blog post. The anticipation and speculation leading up to a new season is one of the most exciting times for Fortnite fans. However, players will surely be frustrated by this news, as it’s now the second time that Season 2 has been extended. It’s still unknown what theme Epic has in store for Season 3, but it looks like the espionage and spy games will continue on for an extra week.

The new launch date for Chapter 2 - Season 3 is June 11.



In the blog post, Epic Games announces the next in-game Fortnite event. Titled “The Device”, this event will start on June 6 at 2pm ET. Unlike many of the events that Fortnite has recently put on, The Device will tie-in directly to the game’s rough narrative, presumably setting the stage for Season 3.

With Season 3 on the horizon, players can expect an abundance of new changes to Fortnite’s item pool, weapons, and map. Epic likes to take to social media in the final days of a season to post teaser images for what is to come, so we can expect to start seeing those soon as well. Whatever Epic Games has in store for Season 3, you can look forward to our breakdown right here on Shacknews.