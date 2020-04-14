Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 extended, Season 3 coming this Summer Epic Games has extended Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2's end date, with new challenges, gameplay and surprises promised, plus Season 3's start has been set.

If you’ve been running around manically trying to accomplish everything you want to get done in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2, then you can take a little bit of a breather. Epic Games has announced that the end of Season 2 has been pushed back past its original late April deadline. What’s more, they took the time to reveal just when Season 3 is coming. Get ready for the next big thing with Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 this coming Summer.

Epic Games made the big announcement about the move of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2’s end date on the Fortnite Twitter and blog on April 14, 2020. Where Season 2 was originally slated to end on April 30, 2020, it has now been extended well into the Summer 2020 season. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 has now been given a new start of June 4, 2020. That means players will have quite a bit of extra time to accomplish everything they want to do with the current Season 2, whether its enjoying the newly added helicopters or secret agent hideouts added this season.

Chapter 2 - Season 2 has been extended.



Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more!



Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

What’s more, Epic Games has mentioned that the newly extended deadline of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 will bring some new goodies with it. The developer promised that further excitement is on the way to help players get their hands on some of the sweet gold skins for various secret agent and villain outfits this season. More challenges, gameplay additions, and apparently a surprise or two are on the way with the extended deadline to spice things up in Season 2 before we say adieu to it.

Stay tuned for further updates on the coming additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2, as well as further news and information on Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 3 this coming Summer 2020.