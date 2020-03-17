New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite's helicopters are available as of today

Ride solo or bring up to three buddies along as you fly through the skies with new helicopters in Fortnite's latest update.
TJ Denzer
1

It’s official. Fortnite has gotten helicopters. What was at one time a rumor going around for quite a while with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is now a reality and the new whirly birds (“choppas” as the game calls them) are now scattered across the battle royale island for you and up to four buddies to discover and take to the skies.

Fortnite launched the helicopters with a new update and a rather comical trailer to go with them on YouTube on March 17, 2020. There are no official patch notes for Fortnite V12.20 as of this writing, but the big update is obviously the addition of the helicopter, which is Fortnite’s first flying vehicle. The choppa also has one of the biggest capacities for transportation. As can be seen in the trailer below, one player can drive the helicopter and several can apparently ride on the side decks from where they can put down cover fire or aggression from the vehicle.

The helicopter is definitely the most notable update in Fortnite’s 12.20 update, but it wasn’t the only thing to come to the game. The Oil Rig has been destroyed and the area is quite changed from its original format, as can be seen on Fortnite News. Pleasant Park has also seen some changes. The area that was once a soccer field has now been converted into a not-so-secret helipad, which should likely give you an idea of at least one place to look if your first question is "where is the helicopter in Fortnite?". With the newest season focusing in on spies and covert agents, we should continue to see fun hideouts come of normal looking terrain like Pleasant Park.

Are you interested in checking out the new helicopter in Fortnite? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

