Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 features spies, muscle felines, & more It's time to get shady with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, codenamed Top Secret, which will have you suiting up as super spies with an all-new battle pass and more.

After many cryptic messages and teasers, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 - Top Secret has been revealed. It was quite a bit of strange messaging that led up to this latest event, but now we know. The new season of Fortnite will be themed around spies. Are you going to join up with the shady Ghosts or the elusive Shadows in the super spy battle for Fortnite Island?

Fortnite revealed Chapter 2, Season 2 - Top Secret via the Fortnite Twitter and an update on the Fortnite website on February 20, 2020. Covert spies have taken over the island, and with them has come a slew of new features, weapons, and activities. Parts of the island have been converted into secret spy hideouts that you can infiltrate and make use of in your Victory Royale endeavors. There are also limited events like hideout attacks where you can defeat henchmen and their leader to score special weapons. Chapter 2, Season 2 also features a fresh battle pass full of 100 new tiers and rewards.

Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, whose side are you on? pic.twitter.com/kHw6LcDSnT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 20, 2020

One of the major features of Chapter 2, Season 2 in Fortnite is that the Battle Pass is split between two variants. You can earn Ghost or Shadow variants of the spy costumes to choose your side in the battle of spies taking place on the island. After all the cryptic teasing, the Top Secret theme of this season makes perfect sense, but Chapter 2, Season 2 is also bound to play host to a number of other changes and additions inside and outside the spy games. For instance, it would seem that Dead Pool will be a part of the offerings at some point or another this season.

As Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 gets underway, stay tuned for further notes and details regarding the latest additions to this coming Top Secret Season!