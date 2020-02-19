Epic keeps teasing Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 on Twitter What do all of the cryptic teases mean for the next chapter of Fortnite and everything it has to offer?

Epic Games has been strategically using Twitter to place several different promos from he upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and things are getting crazier by the day.

Teasers started rolling out on Monday morning, marked by a few cryptic tweets from the official Fortnite account. Clad in a black and gold aesthetic, which the Fortnite logo now matches, the tweets have read anything from "Transmission Intercepted" to a gaggle of nonsense meant to be "decoded" by eager users.

A number of unscrambled tweets eventually formed a masked face as well as a bundle of dynamite, but Epic Games is keeping mum as to the meaning of it all. It likely all has to do with the strange organization called "The Agency," which appears to be "activating" users in the official Fortnite Discord server. What does it all mean? It's hard to say for sure right now, but it looks like answers should all be coming together soon.

There's also been a series of posters going up all over the world, accompanied by phone numbers. When you call the numbers, you're greeted with some gobbledegook about The Agency and being recruited. So at the very least, this new season will point to some weirdness related to this shadowy group.

Luckily, we won't have much longer to wait until all is revealed, as Chapter 2 Season 2 is set to go live in Fortnite on February 20. Stay tuned to Shacknews, where we'll continue to try to break things down for you the best we can.