Trump dumps Executive Order on Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the Internet

The president of the United States did a thing with a pen that is probably against the law. Tune in tomorrow to see how much worse things can get!
Asif Khan
14

We have a bigger problem now, Shacknews. Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order "to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people." This Executive Order applies to social media companies who are not held responsible for most posts of their users. The White House tweeted about it, check it out. Pretty meta.

The liability protection granted to tech companies in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is under attack by the president's Executive Order today. Under the current law, social media companies can't be taken to court over most of the content posted by their users. The president described this as a liability shield, and he is attempting to pierce that shield following Twitter's decision to put a Fact Check designation on misinformation about voting via mail posted by user @realDonaldTrump.  That guy is a total Jaboofer...

Twitter labeled Trump's fear campaign with links that said
Twitter labeled Trump's fear campaign with links that said "Get the facts about mail-in ballots!"

You really should watch even more video of Trump rambling like a permabanned Shacker on Reddit. Here's some hot C-SPAN footage.

"The choices that Twitter makes when it chooses to supress, edit, blacklist, shadowban, are editorial decisions," said the president. "In those moments, Twitter ceases to be a neutral public platform, and they become an editor with a viewpoint, and I think we can say that about other's also. Whether you're looking at Google, looking at Facebook... Perhaps others."

He's talking about us, Shacknews. Trump's anger is bigly with rage as he is very upset at Twitter for fact-checking him. Good news for Trump is that his pal Mark Zuckerberg came out repeatedly in the last day to firmly state that Facebook is not "an arbiter of the truth." Out of this entire dumpster fire, the most unlikely potential hero is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who may actually be doing something right for the very first time in Twitter history as this story continues to develop. 

Trump is claiming Twitter's policies are political activism. This is totally not how a dictator of a Banana Republic would behave... Nope.

This is fine...
This is fine...

Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department will likely sue social media companies claiming that the law "has been stretched way beyond its original intention.”

This is probably bad. It will probably get worse. Tune in tomorrow to find out if Trump has shut down our Shacknews Chatty forum because he didn't get enough LOLs.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 28, 2020 5:25 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Trump dumps Executive Order on Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the Internet

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      May 28, 2020 5:40 PM

      He may not even have legal authority to make this EO. We'll have to see what happens after the dust settles...

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 28, 2020 6:12 PM

      You really should watch even more video of Trump rambling like a permabanned Shacker on Reddit.

      Hahahah, great article btw!

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 28, 2020 6:18 PM

      Twitter should just put his account in time-out next time he acts up. Treat him like anyone fucking else using their service instead of letting him get away with the bullshit he gets away with.

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator mercury ludicrous
        reply
        May 28, 2020 6:21 PM

        I have been banned twice. One of those times it even made sense!

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 28, 2020 6:56 PM

        they finally fact checked his account once and now he's trying to enact some dictatorial regulation which is exactly why they'd avoided doing anything substantive to him before. Suspending his account only makes things worse for them which is exactly why they'll never do it.

        • one random winner legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 28, 2020 7:32 PM

          Yeah, his account won't be removed till after he's out of office, if ever.

    • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 28, 2020 6:46 PM

      I posted this idea in the other thread, but Twitter, and when Facebook and all social media should just shut down, for a day or two, claiming that they now have to review all content for material that could subject them to liability.

      Just being shut down should be enough to drive him crazy, they don't have to do any actual reviewing

      • RikiTiki2 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 28, 2020 6:47 PM

        And if they really want to stick it, after coming back online, they require every post to be subject to review before it is posted. Of course this would be impossible due to volume, but the impossibility of it would be the message and the message would be unmistakable

    • Zero|DPX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 28, 2020 6:56 PM

      On first glance I was against this EO. But then I realized maybe we could kill off all comments pages on the internet. Maybe we could even kill Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Now I wholeheartedly support the EO.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 28, 2020 7:00 PM

        And most importantly, the Fox News comment cesspool

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 28, 2020 7:20 PM

        If you kill off yahoo comments they will just go back to public bathroom stall walls

        • Zero|DPX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 28, 2020 7:21 PM

          At least then I might learn whom to call for a good time.

          • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 28, 2020 7:24 PM

            Once I called one of those numbers and my ex answered the phone :/

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 28, 2020 7:25 PM

        you'd lose basically all user generated content

        • Zero|DPX legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 28, 2020 7:43 PM

          Yep, and on balance, I think that's a net win

    • ]pm[chem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 28, 2020 6:57 PM

      Make Drumpf update a .plan file instead imo

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 28, 2020 7:36 PM

        Then all the conservatives would have to finger him to get updates.

    • cap n KRUNCH legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 28, 2020 7:04 PM

      happy he's so fast to enact laws for the common people instead of using his position for some personal vendetta

