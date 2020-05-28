Trump dumps Executive Order on Twitter, Facebook, Google, and the Internet The president of the United States did a thing with a pen that is probably against the law. Tune in tomorrow to see how much worse things can get!

We have a bigger problem now, Shacknews. Today, President Trump signed an Executive Order "to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people." This Executive Order applies to social media companies who are not held responsible for most posts of their users. The White House tweeted about it, check it out. Pretty meta.

"Today, I am signing an Executive Order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people." pic.twitter.com/agTIJ2KR6C — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020

The liability protection granted to tech companies in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is under attack by the president's Executive Order today. Under the current law, social media companies can't be taken to court over most of the content posted by their users. The president described this as a liability shield, and he is attempting to pierce that shield following Twitter's decision to put a Fact Check designation on misinformation about voting via mail posted by user @realDonaldTrump. That guy is a total Jaboofer...

Twitter labeled Trump's fear campaign with links that said "Get the facts about mail-in ballots!"

You really should watch even more video of Trump rambling like a permabanned Shacker on Reddit. Here's some hot C-SPAN footage.

"The choices that Twitter makes when it chooses to supress, edit, blacklist, shadowban, are editorial decisions," said the president. "In those moments, Twitter ceases to be a neutral public platform, and they become an editor with a viewpoint, and I think we can say that about other's also. Whether you're looking at Google, looking at Facebook... Perhaps others."

He's talking about us, Shacknews. Trump's anger is bigly with rage as he is very upset at Twitter for fact-checking him. Good news for Trump is that his pal Mark Zuckerberg came out repeatedly in the last day to firmly state that Facebook is not "an arbiter of the truth." Out of this entire dumpster fire, the most unlikely potential hero is Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who may actually be doing something right for the very first time in Twitter history as this story continues to develop.

This does not make us an “arbiter of truth.” Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

Trump is claiming Twitter's policies are political activism. This is totally not how a dictator of a Banana Republic would behave... Nope.

This is fine...

Attorney General William Barr said that the Justice Department will likely sue social media companies claiming that the law "has been stretched way beyond its original intention.”

This is probably bad. It will probably get worse. Tune in tomorrow to find out if Trump has shut down our Shacknews Chatty forum because he didn't get enough LOLs.