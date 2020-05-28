New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

KartRider: Drift closed beta key giveaway

Get your hands on the upcoming arcade kart racer ahead of its official launch thanks to your friends at Nexon and Shacknews.

Chris Jarrard
2

The beloved Korean kart racing franchise is headed to consoles for the first time ever and it will be arriving with style in the form of KartRider: Drift. Built on Unreal Engine 4, KartRider: Drift offers advanced visuals and presentation not possible from its mobile predecessors. Ahead of its full release later this year, the development team over at Nexon will be opening up the tracks for a closed beta session that will be running from June 3 through June 10. Get access to the beta with a key from our giveaway.

From the game’s Steam Store listing:

“Welcome to the newest free-to-play title in the popular multiplayer racing franchise with over 300 million players! KartRider: Drift is the only free-to-play, cross-platform kart racer where arcade thrills, the fastest drift fueled skilled competition, & deep kart + character customization in stunning Unreal® Engine 4 graphics awaits you on the track.

Challenge your friends across platforms with no barriers, no Pay Walls, & no Pay To Win elements preventing you from having a great time while topping the leaderboards. Created from the ground up for dynamic, online gameplay there’s new content being added regularly and huge content updates every Season. No Limits.”

We have closed beta keys to give away for the Xbox One, Steam, and Nexon Launcher versions of the game. The claim your key, simply post in the comments section below and indicate which platform you’ll be redeeming the key on.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    May 28, 2020 2:35 PM

    mrazzino legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      May 28, 2020 2:44 PM

      I'm down. Steam for me

    hirez moderator legacy 10 years
      May 28, 2020 3:18 PM

      cross platform kart racer you say? count me in. would love to participate in this beta, and would require a key for PC, and would love one for Xbox too, so I can try it out against my son. (since Minecraft dungeons let us down with crossplay on launch). TIA!

    watcherxp legacy 10 years mercury mega
      May 28, 2020 4:13 PM

      Yes please, steam!

    skankcore legacy 10 years
      May 28, 2020 4:17 PM

      Are there any Xbox One keys available? Seems worth a spin.

    sticktastic legacy 10 years
      May 28, 2020 4:23 PM

      Me please, steam!

    boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      May 28, 2020 4:24 PM

      Looks like it could be cool, would try it on Steam

