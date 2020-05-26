New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Evening Reading - May 26, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for some sweet, sweet Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your Daily Karen Update

Police officers are putting their health at risk every day on the frontlines of this pandemic, and we have Karens out there calling the cops on kids playing on a trampoline.

Don't be a Karen.
Don't be a Karen.

YouTube is censoring anti-China propaganda comments

Palmer Luckey is not necessarily the best guy to follow on Twitter, but I found this anecdote interesting. He continued, "This appears to be a new global policy on YouTube, not directed at me specifically. Try saying anything negative about the 五毛, or even mentioning them at all. Your comment will last about 30 seconds and get deleted without warning or notice, CCP-censor style. To what end? It will be interesting to see if this gets any mainstream media coverage over the coming days and weeks. Nothing so far."

Twitter finally does something about the president's ongoing misinformation campaign

Twitter finally labeled the president's tweets about mail-in ballots with a fact check link. He responded like a total stable genius.

Meanwhile, this guy could be our next president

I am ridin with Biden.

Dev Dump

Checks out.

Now a tent flying through the air

Quality Internet video content.

Just Shapes & Beats has more music coming!

I love this game.

Dear men Twitter meme

This was the original tweet that started the dumb Twitter meme.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola