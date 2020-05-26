Evening Reading - May 26, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Have you had a "Karen" experience? If so, how did you handle it.. Even cops are frustrated, maybe they should start fining these callers for frivolous calls! #MemorialDay #KarenStrikesAgain #karensgonewild pic.twitter.com/h6sfwcTv3W — Who Gonna Clean That Up (@urnews_my2cents) May 25, 2020

Police officers are putting their health at risk every day on the frontlines of this pandemic, and we have Karens out there calling the cops on kids playing on a trampoline.

YouTube is censoring anti-China propaganda comments

YouTube has deleted every comment I ever made about the Wumao (五毛), an internet propaganda division of the Chinese Communist Party. Who at Google decided to censor American comments on American videos hosted in America by an American platform that is already banned in China? — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 26, 2020

Palmer Luckey is not necessarily the best guy to follow on Twitter, but I found this anecdote interesting. He continued, "This appears to be a new global policy on YouTube, not directed at me specifically. Try saying anything negative about the 五毛, or even mentioning them at all. Your comment will last about 30 seconds and get deleted without warning or notice, CCP-censor style. To what end? It will be interesting to see if this gets any mainstream media coverage over the coming days and weeks. Nothing so far."

Twitter finally does something about the president's ongoing misinformation campaign

....living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Twitter finally labeled the president's tweets about mail-in ballots with a fact check link. He responded like a total stable genius.

....Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, this guy could be our next president

Wear a mask. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 27, 2020

I am ridin with Biden.

Just Shapes & Beats has more music coming!

Get hyped, we’ve got new beats incoming.



Track announcements all week? Track announcements all week. pic.twitter.com/MREFibZRQq — Just Shapes & Beats (@shapesnbeats) May 25, 2020

I love this game.

Dear men,



You are looking good. I don’t think you need to change, but if you want to, go for it. I hope you have a great night. Let’s get some tacos when this pandemic ends.



Love you,



Asif — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 27, 2020

This was the original tweet that started the dumb Twitter meme.

Dear men, what is preventing you from looking like this? 😍 pic.twitter.com/nO4Xp5mSw2 — Katiey 😘 (@katiey_KE_) May 25, 2020

