Call of Duty: WW2 joins PS Plus, available now Call of Duty highlights the latest offerings from PlayStation's subscription service.

PS Plus offers PlayStation 4 owners that are subscribed to Sony’s online service to download free games every month. The program allows players to diversify their gaming library with a wide assortment of titles. It was announced that Call of Duty: WW2 will be the newest edition to PS Plus, and it’s available now.

Developed primarily by Sledgehammer games and Raven Software, Call of Duty: WW2 originally released in 2017 for home consoles and PC. This game marked a turning point for the Call of Duty franchise, as it was a return to the “boots on the ground” playstyle, departing from the futuristic sci-fi elements established by Advanced Warfare. It’s also the second entry in the series not to be developed by Infinity Ward or Treyarch.

PS Plus members: Call of Duty: WWII is part of the monthly games lineup for June, and will be available for download starting May 26.



We’ll share additional details of our monthly lineup later this week. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/ECVwca1cXq — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

PlayStation took to social media to share the news. Those subscribed to PS Plus can jump in and get Call of Duty WW2 now. It’s interesting to note that with the lengthy number of games under the Call of Duty banner, this is the first game of the franchise to hit the PS Plus service. Those who might have missed out on CoD WW2 can now experience a full-length campaign and fleshed out multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty WW2 is among a number of titles that will be coming to PS Plus over the next month, other titles are still to be revealed. We haven’t received any official word on what Activision's 2020 Call of Duty will be, but rumors suggest it will be a return to the Black Ops series.