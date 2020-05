Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Friendships & inputs Want to finish your opponent without the usual gory Fatality? Try Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's new Friendships. We have all the inputs for every character, including the DLC ones!

Are you tired of decapitations and tearing out spleens? Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath would like to give players a new, more family-friendly way to finish off their opponents. Tuesday's free update to the Mortal Kombat 11 base game includes all-new Friendships, the first time that these wholesome Fatality alternatives have been in a Mortal Kombat game since the Mortal Kombat 3 generation. So how does one go about performing these moves and making new friends?

Mortal Kombat 11 Friendships & inputs

There are a few key items to point out before going any further. If you are playing a standard, casual match, you can perform Friendships as you would any other Fatality. However, if you are playing a Kompetitive Match, you must win your last round without hitting the Block button. With that out of the way, let's proceed.

(All Friendships are performed from Mid distance.)

Liu Kang Shaolin Hustle Forward, Down, Down, Forward, Back Punch Kung Lao Kung-Ductor Back, Forward, Back, Forward, Back Kick Johnny Cage Dub Dub WB Back, Forward, Back Down, Back Punch Cassie Cage Feeling Cute, Might Delete Later Back, Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch Jacqui Briggs Wibbly Wobbly Kronibop Down, Down, Down, Down, Back Punch Jax Briggs Sexy Jax-A-Phone Forward, Back, Down, Down, Back Punch Cetrion Serenity Down, Down, Down, Down, Front Punch Frost Frost-Capades Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Front Kick Kollector One Man Band Forward, Back, Down, Down, Back Punch Noob Saibot Me And My Shadow Down, Back, Down, Forward, Front Kick Kano Kiss The Crook Back, Forward, Back, Forward, Back Punch Kitana Do You Want To Build A Shao Kahn Back, Down, Down, Back, Front Kick Erron Black What The Duck Back, Forward, Down, Forward, Front Kick D'Vorah I Feel Pretty Back, Forward, Down, Back, Back Punch Kotal Kahn G.T.L. Down, Forward, Down, Back, Front Kick Kabal Bop It Forward, Down, Back, Down, Front Punch Jade I Want Kandy Back, Down, Down, Down, Back Punch Baraka Nailed It Back, Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch Scorpion Teddy-ality Forward, Back, Forward, Back, Back Kick Geras Beach Party Back, Down, Back, Down, Front Punch Raiden Earthrealm's Got Talent Down, Back, Forward, Down, Back Kick Sonya Blade Fetch, Good Drone Down, Forward, Down, Down, Front Punch Sub-Zero Frosty Treats Down, Down, Forward, Back, Front Punch Skarlet Masterpiece Down, Down, Down, Down, Front Punch Shao Kahn Winner Winner Outworld Dinner Down, Forward, Down, Forward, Back Punch Shang Tsung Rainbow Konnection Forward, Back, Forward, Down, Front Punch Nightwolf Matokan Sideshow Back, Back, Down, Forward, Back Kick The Terminator Stuntman Back, Down, Back, Down, Front Kick The Joker Come On Bats Down, Down, Down, Down, Front Kick Spawn Hellish Desires Back, Down, Forward, Down, Front Punch Sheeva Krystal Clear Forward, Back, Down, Down, Front Punch Fujin Let's Go Fly A Kite Back, Down, Back, Down, Back Punch Robocop Breakin' It Down Back, Down, Forward, Down, Back Kick

Friendships operate just as Fatalities do. Players must reduce their opponents' health and get the "Finish Him" or "Finish Her" prompt. There's only a small amount of time in which to complete the Friendship. Finish your opponent off in style without resorting to the usual blood and guts.

You're now up to speed on all Friendships for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. Remember that the Aftermath DLC is not required to play with Friendships. For more information, be sure to hit our Mortal Kombat 11 guide hub and FAQ.