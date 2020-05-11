Evening Reading - May 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Never roast Michael Jordan



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/W5ymoMJKuF — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 12, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020

Head to iwannahotbox.com to find out more about Marc's Drive-in Theater Concert Tour this Summer.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Music levels are cool.

They're great Chocobos, Dant

I have something to say about the cover art for the Japan release of the “Chocobo Dungeon” guide:



It’s very, very good. pic.twitter.com/skAVgEambC — Dant Rambo (@dant_rambo) May 11, 2020

So cute.

Apple Watch may be able to detect panic attacks in watchOS 7

This is a pretty cool rumor I saw over at AppleInsider. I love my Apple Watch so much.

Google unifies all messaging and communications app into a single team

Just in time to shut them all down.

A peek inside the mind of Valve devs

LOL at "this is bad, dumb code, and more importantly it's bad dumb code that doesn't make any sense here."

The Valve Index fell 30% today on fears that some states in America have reopened too early during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/c9udVjPZMM — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 12, 2020

*drools*

I don't normally post porn to ER, but I had to make an exception for these pictures. Context!

Now a puppy picture

Greetings from Kōri, the happiest puppy in the world. pic.twitter.com/v9u7RsY7zq — WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) May 9, 2020

Total cutie pie!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 11, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

