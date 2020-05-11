New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 11, 2020

It's Monday night and we have a very special Evening Reading for you, Shacknews.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

LOOP DADDY 2020

Head to iwannahotbox.com to find out more about Marc's Drive-in Theater Concert Tour this Summer.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Music levels are cool.

They're great Chocobos, Dant

So cute.

Apple Watch may be able to detect panic attacks in watchOS 7

This is a pretty cool rumor I saw over at AppleInsider. I love my Apple Watch so much.

Google unifies all messaging and communications app into a single team

Just in time to shut them all down.

A peek inside the mind of Valve devs

LOL at "this is bad, dumb code, and more importantly it's bad dumb code that doesn't make any sense here."

*drools*

I don't normally post porn to ER, but I had to make an exception for these pictures. Context!

Now a puppy picture

Total cutie pie!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

