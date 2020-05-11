Evening Reading - May 11, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- Pete Hines: No Elder Scrolls 6 news is coming until "years from now"
- Telling Lies (Switch) review: Searching for answers
- New Apple leaks detail alleged iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max models
- Ubisoft Forward digital event to showcase exclusive game news & reveals in July 2020
- Overwatch will make Competitive Open Queue a permanent mode
- SNK Gals' Fighters review: Chibi combatants
- How to make a rock garden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Streets of Rage 4 review - The best Bare Knuckle's ever been
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of May 11, 2020
- Hearthstone update 17.2 patch notes welcome three new heroes to Battlegrounds
- Diablo creator David Brevik & Bill Wang announce new developer/publisher Skystone Games
- Nintendo World Championships 1990 NES cartridge appears in $130,000 eBay auction
- How to get rid of the food buff in Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Never roast Michael Jordan— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 12, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 49 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/W5ymoMJKuF
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!
LOOP DADDY 2020
Head to iwannahotbox.com to find out more about Marc's Drive-in Theater Concert Tour this Summer.
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019
Musik Level sind auch mal was schönes #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gJnKhrtBp9— Momo (*´ω｀*) (@MockyGames_) May 11, 2020
Music levels are cool.
They're great Chocobos, Dant
I have something to say about the cover art for the Japan release of the “Chocobo Dungeon” guide:— Dant Rambo (@dant_rambo) May 11, 2020
It’s very, very good. pic.twitter.com/skAVgEambC
So cute.
Apple Watch may be able to detect panic attacks in watchOS 7
This is a pretty cool rumor I saw over at AppleInsider. I love my Apple Watch so much.
Google unifies all messaging and communications app into a single team
Just in time to shut them all down.
A peek inside the mind of Valve devs
LOL at "this is bad, dumb code, and more importantly it's bad dumb code that doesn't make any sense here."
The Valve Index fell 30% today on fears that some states in America have reopened too early during the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/c9udVjPZMM— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 12, 2020
*drools*
May 11, 2020
I don't normally post porn to ER, but I had to make an exception for these pictures. Context!
Now a puppy picture
Greetings from Kōri, the happiest puppy in the world. pic.twitter.com/v9u7RsY7zq— WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) May 9, 2020
Total cutie pie!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 11, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 11, 2020