New Apple leaks detail alleged iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max models Apple leaker Jon Prosser has released a glut of information about the four upcoming new iPhones allegedly releasing later this year.

There's a deluge of new information that just released by way of Apple Leaker Jon Prosser, including alleged details about the four new iPhones that may be debuting at the end of 2020.

First up out of the reported leaks is the iPhone 12, which is rumored to have a 5.4" OLED Super Retina display with 4GB of RAM. It's reportedly going to start at $649 for the 128GB storage model with up to a 256GB configuration for $749. It will come with the A14 chip on board with 5G support, dual cameras, and an aluminum body. Apple is going a fairly predictable route.

As far as the iPhone 12 Max, it will have a bigger 6.1" OLED Super Retina display with dual cameras, 5G support, 4GB of RAM, and the A14 chip. It will start at $749 for 128GB and can go up to 256GB of storage for $849.

There will be an iPhone 12 Pro too, of course, with a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 10-bit color depth. It will feature the stainless steel body of the other phones as well as the A14 chip, 5G support, and a triple-camera set with LiDAR sensor. Its displays will be manufactured by Samsung and the phone itself will include 6GB of RAM, starting at $999 for the 128GB model. It will be $1,099 and $1,299 for 256GB and 512GB if you want to go that far.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will hav a larger 6.7" display with three models and all of the same internals as the iPhone 12 Pro, and will cost $1,099 for the 128GB base model as well as $1,199 and $1,399 for 256GB and 515GB.

Of course, this is all speculation for the time being. Prosser has indicated that the ProMotion display has not yet been confirmed, due to a "conflict" happening at Apple. Supposedly, the hardware itself does not support the ProMotion display and it would have a variable rate depending on how the phone is used.

If these announcements come to pass, we may be able to to see an official event in September. We'll have to wait and see what goes down.