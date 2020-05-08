Shacknews Dump - May 8, 2020 On this week's Shacknews Dump, we take a look at the Inside Xbox Series X dump, plus Mortal Kombat 11's Robocop DLC, the latest Fortnite concert event, and more.

Shacknews isn’t the only one dumping this week (but we are the best). It’s another Friday, which means it’s time to drop a load and stay a while with the Shacknews Dump. The news never ends, and who has time to read 25/7? That’s why we go live on a special ShackStream to get you all caught up on the week’s events in gaming and entertainment news.

On this May 8, 2020 edition of the Shacknews Dump, we take a look at fellow dumpers Inside Xbox and their Series X livestream event which featured a number of games coming to the next-gen console. Another Fortnite concert is going down as well, and this time it features performances by the likes of deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Dillon Francis. Mortal Kombat 11 is also set to dump a whole bunch of new story on us, plus Robocop in the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC. We’d also like to give a warm shout out to The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, out on PSVR now, for sponsoring today’s stream.

We’re discussing all of this and more on the Shacknews Dump, which will be going live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel at 1PM PT / 4PM ET. You can also catch the Shacknews Dump live in the embedded video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s what we’ve got on the ledger for the Shacknews Dump today.

