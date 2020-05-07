Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest selling title ever for the Nintendo Switch Nintendo released its fiscal year-end financial report, and it had a lot of good things to say about Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the game's stellar launch and sales.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been quite the never-ending source of joy and fun for a lot of players and fans with its base run of enjoyable island content and a continuous supply of events, holiday surprises, and more, but it was also an absolute winner for Nintendo this previous fiscal year. Nintendo revealed in their Q4 financial report that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been the fastest selling title in the Nintendo Switch’s history since its launch.

Nintendo took their victory lap with Animal Crossing: New Horizons in their fiscal year-end financial report, which was released on May 7, 2020. The report shared plenty of good news for Nintendo. The video game giant now has over 27 games on the Nintendo Switch that have sold over one million units. Among them was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has sold around 11.77 million units since launch (as of March 2020), making it the fastest selling Nintendo Switch game of all time, even ahead of monster hits like Pokemon Sword & Shield, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and even the #1 selling Switch game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has had a major effect on other titles in the Nintendo catalogue as well. Nintendo has put a lot of effort into moving on the mobile gaming market with titles like Mario Kart Tour and Dr. Mario World, but after New Horizons launched, it was Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp that saw a huge boost in active players and revenue. The boost is likely from more than a few tie-in events and cross promotions between the two games, but also probably from an interest in players wanting to continue to play Animal Crossing on the go, even if it’s not New Horizons.

Either way, the Animal Crossing franchise is alive and stronger than ever before in 2020 and is on track to be one of the most prominent Nintendo Switch games of all time. Need a hand with anything in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Be sure to check out our New Horizons walkthrough and guide hub, which features a wealth of information for all of your island needs.