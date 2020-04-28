Evening Reading - April 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Valve Index jumped 200% on news that The Pentagon released footage of UFOs, increasing hopes that Half-Life 3 may also be real.https://t.co/6OxwIeZbfZ — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) April 29, 2020

The food supply chain is being strained by the pandemic

“The food supply chain is breaking,” Tyson Foods warns in a full page ad in NYT today pic.twitter.com/5cyusH6L9V — Ana Swanson (@AnaSwanson) April 26, 2020

There is debate that some meatpacking companies may overstating the strain on the system, but it certainly seems like something to pay attention to.

Trump expected to sign executive order that will use the Defense Production Act to mandate that meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/NcEachghpw pic.twitter.com/aj0fFpWjB6 — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) April 28, 2020

Oh, good.

Take a look at this Nessie picture

This is an adorable picture.

Wear a mask, Ohio

We aren't mandating that customers wear masks in retail locations, but business owners can require it. The recommendation that masks be worn came from business owners to protect employees. They can make a decision that those coming in the door need to wear a protective covering. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 28, 2020

I wear a mask, you should too. Let's all ignore these ignorant jaboofers and stay safe!

Nucor CEO calls for steel prices to bottom in second quarter

Nucor's CEO Leon Topalian told Jim Cramer that the company will continue to pay its dividend despite the collapse in the commodities markets due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported better than expected earnings this morning. The company also stated that " we currently believe that market conditions will bottom in the second quarter and Nucor will return to profitability in the second half of this year," after guiding for a second quarter loss. This may be a bottom for the steel industry, and a sign of hope for the beaten down materials space.

In the interview with CNBC, Topalian went on to call for American companies to bring manufacturing back home in the wake of the global pandemic. "I think this pandemic is going to cause the American people to begin to look at the global supply overdependance on China. Not just in manufacturing and steel, but in pharma, in medical devices, in our PPE. We have got to become a nation that builds and makes things again, Jim."

Dunkey reviews Final Fantasy 7 Remake

And proceeds to piss off a bunch of fans on Twitter.

#OperationMuteCity

I finally got around to making stickers out of the Mr. EAD drawing I did awhile ago thanks to @StickerApp #stickers #fzero #nintendo pic.twitter.com/Cbaova7OZR — LeoGeo (@LeoGeo_64) April 27, 2020

Dope Mr. EAD sticker!

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin doubts the Fed would buy stock ETFs

When asked about the possibility of the Federal Reserve buying stock ETFs Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC. "I would say that is highly unlikely." But, money printer go brrr. No?

Bernie Sanders loses Ohio Democratic Primary Election

I am that one delegate. pic.twitter.com/iyYJkjflla — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 29, 2020

Oh well.

