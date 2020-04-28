New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 28, 2020

Hey! Hey! Hey! It's Evening Reading!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now some random stuff from the Internet...

The food supply chain is being strained by the pandemic

There is debate that some meatpacking companies may overstating the strain on the system, but it certainly seems like something to pay attention to.

Oh, good.

Take a look at this Nessie picture

This is an adorable picture.

Wear a mask, Ohio

I wear a mask, you should too. Let's all ignore these ignorant jaboofers and stay safe!

Nucor CEO calls for steel prices to bottom in second quarter

Nucor's CEO Leon Topalian told Jim Cramer that the company will continue to pay its dividend despite the collapse in the commodities markets due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The company reported better than expected earnings this morning. The company also stated that " we currently believe that market conditions will bottom in the second quarter and Nucor will return to profitability in the second half of this year," after guiding for a second quarter loss. This may be a bottom for the steel industry, and a sign of hope for the beaten down materials space.

In the interview with CNBC, Topalian went on to call for American companies to bring manufacturing back home in the wake of the global pandemic. "I think this pandemic is going to cause the American people to begin to look at the global supply overdependance on China. Not just in manufacturing and steel, but in pharma, in medical devices, in our PPE. We have got to become a nation that builds and makes things again, Jim." 

Dunkey reviews Final Fantasy 7 Remake

And proceeds to piss off a bunch of fans on Twitter.

#OperationMuteCity

Dope Mr. EAD sticker!

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin doubts the Fed would buy stock ETFs

When asked about the possibility of the Federal Reserve buying stock ETFs Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC. "I would say that is highly unlikely." But, money printer go brrr. No?

Bernie Sanders loses Ohio Democratic Primary Election

Oh well.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola