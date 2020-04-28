Free Wreckfest update brings new tournament mode The free mode includes daily, weekly, and monthly challenges as well as plenty of other cool stuff for players to experiment with

Are you bad enough to compete in Wreckfest's new free tournament mode, out now on PC and consoles? No? Well, we didn't think you were, but humor us here for a moment.

Tournament mode in Wreckfest comes with four new race mode, with new modes coming out every month. Rumble Race is a typical race mode, while Score Streak is something of a derby mode where you cause as much damage as you can for a high score. Rampage Rush Derby is about wrecking as many cars or as quickly as you can, while Rampage Rush Race is similar, but you have to spend time racing as well.

You can now join friends in Wreckfest to take part in daily, weekly, and monthly challenges with different reward tiers so you can get a series of goodies. No challenge will take over 5 to 10 minutes, so they're easy to complete quickly. You can do them at regular intervals to increase your "fame" status, which will eventually culminate in special in-game loot for you to collect.

If you happen to need a car in the DLC for a challenge, you can use it without having to buy the DLC if you don't choose to. That's Wreckfest doing you a solid. However, if you do want to buy the new cars, the American All-Stars Car Pack is out today. For $3.99 on all platforms, you get the Grand Duke, Wildking, and Little Thrashe. It comes with 20 new cars, 20 roof decorations, and other car customization items. There will be additional items on offer throughout the coming months.

In the meantime, let us know if you'll be taking time to check out the new tournament mode and whatnot. There's a lot to explore here, and we know you all like racin' and competin'.