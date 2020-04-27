Evening Reading - April 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Last of Us 2 leaked gameplay footage spoils full story [UPDATED]
- Shack Chat: What is your favorite beat-em-up?
- Animal Crossing threw me a birthday party that genuinely lifted my spirits
- Trials of Mana review: Believing in magic
- XCOM: Chimera Squad review: Tactical discount
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review - Victory Fanfare
- Super Mario Maker 2 - 5 new 3.0 courses to try
- Disco Elysium is now available for Mac players
- Redd's art guide - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Ok, here are all my #SuperMarioMaker2 levels:— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 27, 2020
Briefcase Levels 1-7:
J6D-PD9-JQF
23L-9FD-RPG
LKP-M24-GFF
FDQ-0DP-6VG
GKH-947-0VF
FSJ-N6V-VPG
HGG-KDN-3HG
Hero of Time series:
D0B-GGQ-QQF
CKP-15V-GPG
Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020:
LC7-237-1NF
L7W-TPT-MNG
21V-JWL-8LG pic.twitter.com/537OzWpLMJ
And now some random stuff from the Internet...
Drug pigeon caught with 200 pills of ecstasy
#3MyGPolly 🔫💯 pic.twitter.com/QsIRbgQd7o— HZL SMN ✨ (@xhaaazel) May 24, 2017
Truly a sign of the times.
K-Pop stans educate me about this lady's butt
The one and only Lalisa Manoban.— Sal_B95 ⁰³²⁷🍀💜 (@B95Sal) April 28, 2020
Thai born rapper, main dancer, sub vocalist of her group.
YT channel : lilifilm official
🔗 https://t.co/LrYaMLB22x
IG: (lalalalisa_m)
🔗https://t.co/jodYf4oxiM#LALISA #LISA #LalisaManobanpic.twitter.com/MWEKPFOcWt
Her name is Lalisa Manoban and she is in a K-POP group called Blackpink. Her butt was used in Twitter memes all day today.
Mohamed El-Erian on the "Fed put"
Allianz's El-Erian praised the efforts of the Federal Reserve, but cautioned that they need to address the implicit "Fed Put" option providing cushion to the market during this recession. "What they won't talk about, but I hope they do behind closed doors, but they won't talk about publicly, is what do they do with the 'Fed Put' that is now firmly in the stock market?" Check out the interview with CNBC to find out more, but it is a good discussion about the moral hazard of the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy.
Always check for the kitty cat paws
April 25, 2020
Silly cats.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game
Ready for night-time bug hunting. Tarantulas are mine! pic.twitter.com/RQ79IImNbz— Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 25, 2020
Reggie is still the GOAT.
oh... the hops timed perfectly to the music haha pic.twitter.com/wWJA56PqMO— kuraine 👁🗨 (@kuraine) April 25, 2020
Terraforming is so dope!
夜最高 #どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/BpnRstZRgy— ボボみ@あつ森 (@imotarez) April 25, 2020
So many awesome islands!
Progress on the game room #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/4GVlLk2x7O— cнʀɪs ʙucᴋʟᴇʏ 🆚 all the stars in the sky (@The_DrMouse) April 23, 2020
Check out my friend's game room!
Tom and Isabelle dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie#ACNH pic.twitter.com/1nWtBaXSDV— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 27, 2020
All night!
Quality Dog Content
My dog is actually a crackhead pic.twitter.com/bZZspjDFG9— Bae~nessa 🎀 (@Baenessa0) April 27, 2020
Really good dog video.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
LOLA ACTION CAM pic.twitter.com/kPzqNem6tK— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 27, 2020
What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 27, 2020