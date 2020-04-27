New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Evening Reading - April 27, 2020

It's Monday night, and the mood is right for Evening Reading.

Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now some random stuff from the Internet...

Drug pigeon caught with 200 pills of ecstasy

Truly a sign of the times.

K-Pop stans educate me about this lady's butt

Her name is Lalisa Manoban and she is in a K-POP group called Blackpink. Her butt was used in Twitter memes all day today.

Mohamed El-Erian on the "Fed put"

Allianz's El-Erian praised the efforts of the Federal Reserve, but cautioned that they need to address the implicit "Fed Put" option providing cushion to the market during this recession. "What they won't talk about, but I hope they do behind closed doors, but they won't talk about publicly, is what do they do with the 'Fed Put' that is now firmly in the stock market?" Check out the interview with CNBC to find out more, but it is a good discussion about the moral hazard of the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy.

Always check for the kitty cat paws

Silly cats. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game

Reggie is still the GOAT.

Terraforming is so dope!

So many awesome islands!

Check out my friend's game room!

All night!

Quality Dog Content

Really good dog video.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola