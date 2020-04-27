Evening Reading - April 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ok, here are all my #SuperMarioMaker2 levels:



Briefcase Levels 1-7:



J6D-PD9-JQF

23L-9FD-RPG

LKP-M24-GFF

FDQ-0DP-6VG

GKH-947-0VF

FSJ-N6V-VPG

HGG-KDN-3HG



Hero of Time series:



D0B-GGQ-QQF

CKP-15V-GPG



Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020:



LC7-237-1NF

L7W-TPT-MNG

21V-JWL-8LG pic.twitter.com/537OzWpLMJ — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 27, 2020

Drug pigeon caught with 200 pills of ecstasy

Truly a sign of the times.

K-Pop stans educate me about this lady's butt

Her name is Lalisa Manoban and she is in a K-POP group called Blackpink. Her butt was used in Twitter memes all day today.

Mohamed El-Erian on the "Fed put"

Allianz's El-Erian praised the efforts of the Federal Reserve, but cautioned that they need to address the implicit "Fed Put" option providing cushion to the market during this recession. "What they won't talk about, but I hope they do behind closed doors, but they won't talk about publicly, is what do they do with the 'Fed Put' that is now firmly in the stock market?" Check out the interview with CNBC to find out more, but it is a good discussion about the moral hazard of the Federal Reserve's current monetary policy.

Always check for the kitty cat paws

Silly cats.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game

Ready for night-time bug hunting. Tarantulas are mine! pic.twitter.com/RQ79IImNbz — Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) April 25, 2020

Reggie is still the GOAT.

oh... the hops timed perfectly to the music haha pic.twitter.com/wWJA56PqMO — kuraine 👁‍🗨 (@kuraine) April 25, 2020

Terraforming is so dope!

So many awesome islands!

Check out my friend's game room!

Tom and Isabelle dance to 'All Night Long' by Lionel Richie#ACNH pic.twitter.com/1nWtBaXSDV — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 27, 2020

All night!

Quality Dog Content

My dog is actually a crackhead pic.twitter.com/bZZspjDFG9 — Bae~nessa 🎀 (@Baenessa0) April 27, 2020

Really good dog video.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 27, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

LOLA ACTION CAM pic.twitter.com/kPzqNem6tK — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 27, 2020

What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.