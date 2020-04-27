The Last of Us 2 leaked gameplay footage spoils full story [UPDATED] It should go without saying: Spoiler warning ahead for The Last of Us 2 as a number of lengthy videos of unseen gameplay footage from the game were recently leaked.

Updated (4/27/2020 - 11:02AM PT): The videos that were originally posted in the thread on r/Games subreddit have since been taken down.

Original Story: Some things just can’t stay a secret. It looks like recently, a large portion of unseen The Last of Us 2 gameplay footage was leaked online. Originally put up on YouTube, viewers have since spread it elsewhere. The footage contains large portions of story from the game including Joel and Ellie’s reunion, more of Ellie’s relationship with Dina, and other unseen previously unseen parts of the game. It goes without saying, there are spoilers ahead.

The footage was apparently discovered on YouTube late on April 26, 2020, which has since been taken down. However, viewers grabbed the swath of videos and uploaded them elsewhere, such as Twitter and the r/Games subreddit. Allegedly, the leaks came from a dev build of the game which likely implies that someone working on or closely with the game put the videos up before they were taken offline. However, by then the damage had already been done and they’ve been spreading since. The videos show a lot having to do with late game events around Joel, Ellie, and Ellie's lover, Dina.

The Last of Us 2 leaked gameplay footage videos show off a lot of major story points with major characters Joel, Ellie, and Dina.

It’s unfortunate to say the least. The Last of Us Part 2 had suffered a number of delays that pushed it from the possibility of a hinted February 2020 release, to a confirmed, yet delayed May 2020 release, to delayed indefinitely due to logistical issues with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. That’s in addition to crunch and other work-related issues Naughty Dog has apparently had with the game, as reported by Kotaku. With this recent Last of Us 2 leaked gameplay footage, it’s another hit to the game for sure. Even so, The Last of Us 2 remains one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

It’s safe to say that if you don’t want to see the spoilers, it might be good to steer clear of The Last of Us 2 for a bit as we await further information such as a new release date for the game. Otherwise, if you’re curious, the videos can be found in the Reddit link posted above.