Disco Elysium is now available for Mac players Take on the role of an amnesiac detective with this inventive adventure game as Disco Elysium makes its way to Mac.

One of the best RPGs in recent years, Disco Elysium, is now available on another platform. Developer ZA/UM has brought the game to Mac, where you can download it today, if you're ready.

"We've been working extra hard to bring you Disco Elysium on the Mac. Please enjoy the new and improved Disco Elysium featuring performance enhancements and optimizations across the board - running the best and smoothest it's ever been," read the official announcement via Steam.

"And an absolutely massive thank you to all our fans for sticking with us through all of this! Much of your lovely artwork can be seen in the trailer and we're super grateful you were willing to let us feature it. Extra special shout out to our Discord fam!"

Our own Sam Chandler reviewed Disco Elysium, which he awarded a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s not very often that a game of this calibre comes along. Disco Elysium is mad with psychedelic energy, unabashedly dramatic, and dangerously well-written. I wish, like the detective, I could forget all about Disco Elysium, if only to experience it again as if for the first time. It’s truly one of the greatest RPGs ever released."

Are you excited to finally see the game on Mac? Let us know if you'll be jumping on board or if you're waiting for the Switch port.