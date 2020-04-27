New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Disco Elysium is now available for Mac players

Take on the role of an amnesiac detective with this inventive adventure game as Disco Elysium makes its way to Mac.

Brittany Vincent
2

One of the best RPGs in recent years, Disco Elysium, is now available on another platform. Developer ZA/UM has brought the game to Mac, where you can download it today, if you're ready.

"We've been working extra hard to bring you Disco Elysium on the Mac. Please enjoy the new and improved Disco Elysium featuring performance enhancements and optimizations across the board - running the best and smoothest it's ever been," read the official announcement via Steam.

"And an absolutely massive thank you to all our fans for sticking with us through all of this! Much of your lovely artwork can be seen in the trailer and we're super grateful you were willing to let us feature it. Extra special shout out to our Discord fam!"

Our own Sam Chandler reviewed Disco Elysium, which he awarded a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s not very often that a game of this calibre comes along. Disco Elysium is mad with psychedelic energy, unabashedly dramatic, and dangerously well-written. I wish, like the detective, I could forget all about Disco Elysium, if only to experience it again as if for the first time. It’s truly one of the greatest RPGs ever released."

Are you excited to finally see the game on Mac? Let us know if you'll be jumping on board or if you're waiting for the Switch port. 

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola