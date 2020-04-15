Evening Reading - April 15, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Check out these pictures of J.R. Smith

Quality Internet content.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game

pic.twitter.com/qmqTJU1yBB — Out Of Context Animal Crossing (@OoCAnimalCross) April 13, 2020

Solid meme usage.

Blathers accepting your bug donations. pic.twitter.com/BO3XOXVHIK — Debbey Chester (@grrlaction) April 9, 2020

Blathers hates bugs!

pic.twitter.com/zSBQx0oJ0G — Out Of Context Animal Crossing (@OoCAnimalCross) April 15, 2020

That's certainly a turtle.

My colleague made her house into a Starbucks in Animal Crossing! pic.twitter.com/GOx8uUkDlM — Milly, the Dawnwaker (@foxesforsale) April 15, 2020

I remember Starbucks.

Pretty sneaky!

Carnival Cruise CEO on how his company plans to survive

That cruise industry is going to be in rough shape for a long time.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Two reports, one day!

A reminder that the Canton Charge's mascot is this cursed creature named Pozzie.

Pozzie...

Shacknews.com April 15, 2020 patch notes

Post Rate Limiter adjusted to 10 posts per minute.

Navigation by tag added to authored by and [lol]'d by on user stats LOL Page.

The new LOL navigation bar.

Please understand that there may be some bugs to work out on the new LOL navigation page. Have suggestions or comments? Join the coversation in the Shacknews Chatty thread.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 15, 2020.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.