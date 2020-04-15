New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar

Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches

Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Evening Reading - April 15, 2020

It's that time of day, Shacknews. Here's your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Check out these pictures of J.R. Smith

Quality Internet content.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game

Solid meme usage.

Blathers hates bugs!

That's certainly a turtle.

I remember Starbucks.

Pretty sneaky!

Carnival Cruise CEO on how his company plans to survive

That cruise industry is going to be in rough shape for a long time.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Two reports, one day!

A reminder that the Canton Charge's mascot is this cursed creature named Pozzie.

Pozzie...
Pozzie...

Shacknews.com April 15, 2020 patch notes

Post Rate Limiter adjusted to 10 posts per minute.

Navigation by tag added to authored by and [lol]'d by on user stats LOL Page.

The new LOL navigation bar.
The new LOL navigation bar.

Please understand that there may be some bugs to work out on the new LOL navigation page. Have suggestions or comments? Join the coversation in the Shacknews Chatty thread.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 15, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola