Evening Reading - April 15, 2020

Check out these pictures of J.R. Smith
April 15, 2020
Quality Internet content.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game
April 13, 2020
Solid meme usage.
Blathers accepting your bug donations. pic.twitter.com/BO3XOXVHIK— Debbey Chester (@grrlaction) April 9, 2020
Blathers hates bugs!
April 15, 2020
That's certainly a turtle.
My colleague made her house into a Starbucks in Animal Crossing! pic.twitter.com/GOx8uUkDlM— Milly, the Dawnwaker (@foxesforsale) April 15, 2020
I remember Starbucks.
アミがなくたって意地でも負けてやらない#あつまれどうぶつの森 #あつ森 pic.twitter.com/JaTx1EOWY6— たなきち (@Chameleonhardt) April 14, 2020
Pretty sneaky!
Carnival Cruise CEO on how his company plans to survive
That cruise industry is going to be in rough shape for a long time.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/PlFqTF07Rd— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
Two reports, one day!
BREAKING: OHIO INTENSIFIES #CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/dzL6Swxzvf— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
A reminder that the Canton Charge's mascot is this cursed creature named Pozzie.
Shacknews.com April 15, 2020 patch notes
Post Rate Limiter adjusted to 10 posts per minute.
Navigation by tag added to authored by and [lol]'d by on user stats LOL Page.
Please understand that there may be some bugs to work out on the new LOL navigation page. Have suggestions or comments? Join the coversation in the Shacknews Chatty thread.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Hearthstone interview: Demon Hunters and making the game faster
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review - Victory Fanfare
- Resident Evil 3 review - A S.T.A.R. is born
- Unboxing & Review: Mega Modz custom Xbox One controller
- 7 more things you didn't know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Xbox One X price dropped to $299 by Microsoft
- Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost certainly Rockstar's next big game
- Gamescom 2020 considers full digital event following German COVID-19 event ban
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
How are you all enjoying #FinalFantasy7Remake? Getting your boogie on? Enjoy this totally serious dancing gameplay clip!https://t.co/U9PIhxUVuU @shinjihashimot3 @SquareEnixUSA @SquareEnix #FF7Remake #FF7R #FF7 pic.twitter.com/a0g5uXbCtG— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 14, 2020
Video counts right? https://t.co/RLAxnwgYQq pic.twitter.com/Qn4oVh5QDW— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 15, 2020
-
