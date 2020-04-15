Grand Theft Auto 6 is almost certainly Rockstar's next big game A recent interview with Rockstar employees revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is seemingly what Rockstar is working on next.

There have been a lot of rumors about whether or not Rockstar was working on Grand Theft Auto 6 or something else in their catalogue. Several accounts have spoke to the possibility of a new GTA or perhaps Bully or something else, but a recent chat with Rockstar employees pretty much confirmed that Rockstar is definitely in active development on something and it’s likely Grand Theft Auto 6.

On April 15, 2020, Kotaku posted an article looking at cultural changes going on within Rockstar’s studios and offices. The article went deep into crunch, burnout, and the community and mood at Rockstar, including chatter with Rockstar employees. Notably this article also mentioned in a section without any reservation that Rockstar is working on a new Grand Theft Auto game.

“One plan that management has laid out for the next game, a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, is to start out with a moderately sized release (which, by Rockstar’s standards, would still be a large game) that is then expanded with regular updates over time, which may help mitigate stress and crunch,” Jason Schreier wrote.

If Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in the works, it will be the first entry in the series that Dan Houser hasn't been at the helm on writing since his recent departure from Rockstar.

This is notable considering one of the last times we heard GTA 6 was in early development was back in 2016. Since then, there have been teases about what the next Rockstar project would be (of which some thought Bully 2), and since then, lead writer Dan Houser has left the Rockstar team. Although no formal announcement has been made on Rockstar’s end, Kotaku alleges that Grand Theft Auto 6 is most certainly where the studio is headed next.

That said, without any formal announcement as of yet, things are still up in the air. Based on what was written, Rockstar is certainly in a state of restructure and re-focus around key departures like Houser, but if Kotaku is right and GTA6 is definitely next up on the Rockstar slate, then it’s very possible we might be hearing more about it soon. Hopefully, anyways. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further information and details on the much anticipated matter of Grand Theft Auto 6.