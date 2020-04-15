Xbox One X price dropped to $299 by Microsoft Now's a great time to snag an Xbox One X since the price has been slashed, if you've got some extra pocket money laying around.

Looking for another way to spend time during quarantine? You could add an Xbox One X to your collection. Sure, we're all getting laid off and we can't go outside. But you could start playing some awesome games like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves right away, and do it in style – at least before later this year, when Xbox Series X is supposed to debut.

The Xbox One X is now $100 less than it used to be at its $399 price point, and that doesn't just mean you get the system only. Right now on the official Xbox store page you can choose from some really great deals on bundle, meaning you can get a 1 TB Xbox One X system and a game of your choice from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, or NBA 2K20.

It's a good time to go ahead and invest, especially since you can also get the Xbox Game Pass subscription for just $9.99 a month and that gives you access to over 100 games. Now, they're still constantly shifting, but you get tons of titles to mess with while sitting at home in quarantine, and that itself will save you money. And if you just got your stimulus check or are planning to get it, you'll still be left with some cash.

The powerful Xbox One X is now $299: https://t.co/jYLgzkXz4i pic.twitter.com/NnCeX271a6 — Xbox (@Xbox) April 15, 2020

Be sure to let us know if you decide to pony up for a new system, and we can get a massive game of Sea of Thieves going. We, uh, probably all don't have a lot going on outside of work anymore, anyway.