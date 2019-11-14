New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Game Pass lineup outlined through 2020

Thursday's X019 saw Xbox outline a massive lineup for its Xbox Game Pass service through 2020.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Xbox Game Pass continues to feel like one of the best values in video games. While Microsoft could rest on its laurels and still have a pretty good value in its Xbox Game Pass program, Thursday's X019 presentation saw the Xbox team seek to make the program even better. On Thursday, Microsoft outlined the Xbox Game Pass lineup for the rest of the year and beyond, while also outlining a few special perks that Game Pass Ultimate members can take advantage of right now.

Extra Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks include a free month of EA Access, three free months of Discord Nitro, and six months of Spotify Premium. Normally, these would be incentives to join the program, but the Xbox team is noting that these perks are also available to existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. Simply look at the membership area on your Xbox One to claim your perk.

Xbox Game Pass 2020

As for the Xbox Game Pass free games lineup, Xbox One users can look forward to a handful of big-time games today. The list includes Rage 2, the blockbuster shooter from Bethesda released earlier this year, and the recent sleeper hit Remnant: From the Ashes. Here's what's available today:

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Xbox, coming soon to PC)
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)
  • LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Xbox)
  • Rage 2 (Xbox, coming soon to PC)
  • Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox)
  • The Talos Principle (Xbox, PC)
  • Tracks: The Train Set Game (Xbox, PC)

The following games, including over half a dozen first-party Xbox games, are set to release between now and the end of 2020:

  • Bleeding Edge (Xbox, PC)
  • Grounded (Xbox, PC)
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
  • Minecraft Dungeons (Xbox, PC)
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox, PC)
  • Tell Me Why (Xbox, PC)
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox PC)
  • Carrion (Xbox, PC)
  • Cris Tales (Xbox, PC) – ID@Xbox
  • Cyber Shadow (Xbox, PC)
  • Darksiders III (Xbox, PC)
  • Double Kick Heroes (Xbox, PC)
  • Edge of Eternity (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy VII (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy IX (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Xbox, PC)
  • Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Xbox, PC)
  • Final Fantasy XV (Xbox, PC)
  • Forager (Xbox, PC)
  • Haven (Xbox, PC)
  • It Lurks Below (Xbox, PC)
  • Levelhead (Xbox, PC)
  • Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Xbox)
  • My Friend Pedro (Xbox, PC)
  • PHOGS (Xbox, PC)
  • She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox, PC)
  • SkateBIRD (Xbox, PC)
  • Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox, PC)
  • Scourge Bringer (Xbox, PC)
  • Supraland (Xbox)
  • Tekken 7 (Xbox)
  • Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox, PC)
  • The Escapists 2 (Xbox)
  • The Red Lantern (Xbox)
  • The Red Strings Club (PC)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox)
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul (Xbox, PC)
  • West of Dead (Xbox, PC)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection has been available on Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One for some time, but now it's about to be made available for PC users, starting with Halo: Reach. That's set to arrive on December 3. For everything that's coming in, there just a few games are rotating out. Abzu, Below, Football Manager 2019, Grid 2, and Strange Brigade are set to leave the Xbox Game Pass service on November 30.

For those who don't have the Xbox Game Pass service, Xbox is launching a special promotion. New users can get three months for $1. This promotion is set to last through the holiday season.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 14, 2019 1:18 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Xbox Game Pass lineup outlined through 2020

    • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 14, 2019 1:52 PM

      Streets of Rage 4!

    • Maarc legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 14, 2019 1:59 PM

      That’s a lot of final fantasy

    • lolpatrol legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 14, 2019 2:00 PM

      Half-Life 3!

    • G D
      reply
      November 14, 2019 2:02 PM

      Skate bird and flight sim. 👍

    • SirX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 14, 2019 5:52 PM

      This service has great bang for your buck as a pc player. I am really enjoying it.

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 14, 2019 7:18 PM

      Game Pass PC only has to have one good release a year for it to be worthwhile. Outer Worlds got me my value for this year. If I hadn't already backed Wasteland 3, that would do it for me next year. Really digging this service.

