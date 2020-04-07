New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! April 7, 2020

Hey, you! Read this damn article!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Thanks, Marc!

Matthew Bai shares his experience as an ER doctor

Thank you to everyone keeping our country alive and running right now.

Tracy Morgan gets super awkward on a Today Show interview

He did have more to say in the full interview, but his COVID-19 roleplay in the bedroom is just the kind of humor we need right now.

You still have an opportunity to photoshop the Queen of England

Please, Shacknews. Do the thing.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for April 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola