First Post! April 7, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020
TAKE ME BACK pic.twitter.com/coWB8dgH6t— marcrebillet (@marcrebillet) April 7, 2020
Thanks, Marc!
Matthew Bai shares his experience as an ER doctor
Thank you to everyone keeping our country alive and running right now.
Tracy Morgan gets super awkward on a Today Show interview
Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he's impregnating his wife 3 times...talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing ...😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbanQZRYtf— gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2020
He did have more to say in the full interview, but his COVID-19 roleplay in the bedroom is just the kind of humor we need right now.
It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2— TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020
You still have an opportunity to photoshop the Queen of England
I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now...— Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020
The perfect Photoshop bait... pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1
Please, Shacknews. Do the thing.
Anyone looking forward to Valorant?— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/VVwUlzSk2p
FREE LOLA pic.twitter.com/Jlht9Nub4O— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 7, 2020
