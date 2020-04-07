First Post! April 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Thanks, Marc!

Matthew Bai shares his experience as an ER doctor

Thank you to everyone keeping our country alive and running right now.

Tracy Morgan gets super awkward on a Today Show interview

Tracy Morgan really out here telling Hoda he's impregnating his wife 3 times...talking about Coronavirus sex role-playing ...😂 pic.twitter.com/ZbanQZRYtf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 7, 2020

He did have more to say in the full interview, but his COVID-19 roleplay in the bedroom is just the kind of humor we need right now.

It's never a dull moment when @TracyMorgan is on! Watch the full interview with the comedy star who talks about coronavirus and dealing with the unknown, "We all got to pull together as people," he says. pic.twitter.com/nVG8DjAxg2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 7, 2020

You still have an opportunity to photoshop the Queen of England

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now...



The perfect Photoshop bait... pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1 — Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Please, Shacknews. Do the thing.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Anyone looking forward to Valorant?



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/VVwUlzSk2p — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for April 7, 2020.

