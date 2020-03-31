First Post! March 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Half-Life: Alyx confirmed great

Game of the Year 2020 contender.

QuakeCon 2020 canceled

Man, screw this stupid pandemic.

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019

This game still owns.

Penny!

What a good doggy.

Get your social distancing on

My body is Reggie.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Forget esports, we're talking about tacos 🌮



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 43 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/ejRmAErmj5 — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 30, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 31, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.