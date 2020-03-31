First Post! March 31, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Half-Life: Alyx confirmed great
My "Half-Life Alyx" review: nostalgic, satisfying, immersive, bar-raising, jaw-dropping, gorgeous, breathtaking, heart-stopping, thrilling, spine-tingling, resounding, rich, delivers, phenomenal, bravo, bow, thanks. pic.twitter.com/aP4o5RKWXq— George Broussard (@georgebsocial) March 31, 2020
Game of the Year 2020 contender.
QuakeCon 2020 canceled
Man, screw this stupid pandemic.
March 31, 2020
SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 GOTY 2019
Incredibly fun platforming level! #SuperMarioMaker2 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/NBJP9GR31E— Bob B (@B_bok18) March 31, 2020
This game still owns.
Penny!
March 30, 2020
What a good doggy.
Get your social distancing on
March 30, 2020
My body is Reggie.
