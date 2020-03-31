Resident Evil 8 rumored for 2021, huge departure from series design Looks like big changes could be in store for Resident Evil further down the line, if these latest leaks are to be believed.

With Resident Evil 3 on the horizon, it's time of course to start looking ahead to what the series will explore next. And that happens to be Resident Evil 8, if recent rumors are to be believed.

Capcom has reportedly been working on the next numbered main entry in the series for some time now, according to leaker Dusk Golem, to the tune of three years. With that in mind, it's set for a planned release in 2021, with Capcom poised to potentially announce it in the coming months.

But this particular Resident Evil could be a much different beast than what fans are used to. According to Dusk Golem, it'll be "by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken," which could indeed ruffle some feathers, namely those of the way the series has gone up until now. It may even be developed in a way similar to Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, as Dusk Golem claims, without further context.

Of course, this is all hearsay, and leakers don't often have their stories straight. But sometimes they do, and we want to make sure we know everything that's going on when that happens. If Resident Evil 8 does end up as polarizing as it's being described, it could really shake up the fanbase, especially with all the good will the remakes have been doing for the series.

But the truth obviously hasn't been revealed just yet, so we'll have to wait and see for whatever Capcom has up its sleeve. In the meantime, be sure to check out our review of Resident Evil 3 to see what you'll be getting into over the next week or so.