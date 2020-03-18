First Post! March 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Is it March 20th yet?
How very kind of @PlayStation to offer a countdown timer for @animalcrossing with any pre-order of @DOOM Eternal. pic.twitter.com/xKZFTsvdAE— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) March 18, 2020
I would like to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Please understand.
Me realizing I gotta walk into best buy to pick up my pre-order of animal crossing new horizons pic.twitter.com/bieix55z1A— Tylor (@theSirToasty) March 17, 2020
Maister wth the S-Tier gift for his special lady.
Decided to surprise my girlfriend with an Animal Crossing Switch.— Maister (@Maister_SSB) March 17, 2020
I tricked her by telling her she forgot some clothes on a Bag from a trip we had and the Switch was at the very bottom of it!!
These are some some hard times so I want her to have fun and be happy. Enjoy babe!! pic.twitter.com/Bih8SVdFnO
Bandcamp to waive its revenue sharing on Friday
hey, @bandcamp is waiving its revenue share on Friday; the full amount will go to the artists/labels, so that they can rally support. get those links up on Friday and spread the word. https://t.co/moparGLEqG— jes 3:16 (@modernistwitch) March 17, 2020
Friday is a great day to support your favorite musicians on Bandcamp.
Stronger together. 👨👩👧👦#HouseMusicAllLifeLong pic.twitter.com/tJ6XVLNoUJ— Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) March 17, 2020
LOOP DADDY 2020
March 16, 2020
Thanks, Marc.
It will be alright alright alright, someday...
because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020
Thanks, Matthew McConaughey.
Chairpet of the Board holds me to high standards when it comes to reviews @shacknews. Lola let me have it earlier today when she saw #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons reviews hit other sites this morning. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. I tried to #doitforshacknews.
