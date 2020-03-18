First Post! March 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Is it March 20th yet?

How very kind of @PlayStation to offer a countdown timer for @animalcrossing with any pre-order of @DOOM Eternal. pic.twitter.com/xKZFTsvdAE — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) March 18, 2020

I would like to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Please understand.

Me realizing I gotta walk into best buy to pick up my pre-order of animal crossing new horizons pic.twitter.com/bieix55z1A — Tylor (@theSirToasty) March 17, 2020

Maister wth the S-Tier gift for his special lady.

Decided to surprise my girlfriend with an Animal Crossing Switch.



I tricked her by telling her she forgot some clothes on a Bag from a trip we had and the Switch was at the very bottom of it!!



These are some some hard times so I want her to have fun and be happy. Enjoy babe!! pic.twitter.com/Bih8SVdFnO — Maister (@Maister_SSB) March 17, 2020

Bandcamp to waive its revenue sharing on Friday

hey, @bandcamp is waiving its revenue share on Friday; the full amount will go to the artists/labels, so that they can rally support. get those links up on Friday and spread the word. https://t.co/moparGLEqG — jes 3:16 (@modernistwitch) March 17, 2020

Friday is a great day to support your favorite musicians on Bandcamp.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Thanks, Marc.

It will be alright alright alright, someday...

because every red light eventually turns green pic.twitter.com/x05GuITW4J — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) March 17, 2020

Thanks, Matthew McConaughey.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 18, 2020.

Chairpet of the Board holds me to high standards when it comes to reviews @shacknews. Lola let me have it earlier today when she saw #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons reviews hit other sites this morning. Please understand, @LolaShacknews. I tried to #doitforshacknews. pic.twitter.com/rBEI2fQB6E — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 17, 2020

What are you up to today?