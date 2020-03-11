Doom Eternal preload time and download size Find out all the details and the Doom Eternal preload time so you can download the game and be ready for action on March 20.

Doom Eternal is set to release on March 20, 2020 and those planning to dive into the game will no doubt be interested in preloading the game. Not only does this allow you to dive right in at launch, but it also ensures you skip out on any slower download times due to new releases. In this guide, we’ll cover the Doom Eternal preload time and details, so you can prepare to rip and tear at release.

Doom Eternal preload time and details

If you’re looking to preload Doom Eternal, then you can do so as early as 48 hours before launch. This means that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users can start preloading the game at midnight eastern on March 18. PC players will need to wait until 12:01AM EST to preload, but that’s only a minute difference. If you’re planning on playing Doom Eternal on Google Stadia, then you won’t need to worry about preloading, as the game plays through the cloud.

You can start preloading Doom Eternal 48 hours before its release.

Doom Eternal download size

Doom Eternal is set to be twice as long as Doom 2016 was, meaning you’ve got a pretty good jaunt ahead of you. Thankfully, if you do want to play the game at release, you won’t need a huge amount of hard drive space. According to Inverse, the Microsoft Store listing for Doom Eternal weighs in at a hefty 40.02 GB on the Xbox One. However, the size of the PlayStation 4 file doesn’t yet have any details available. We imagine it will probably come somewhere around that same 40 GB mark, so make sure you have some extra space on your HDD just to be safe.

For users on the PC, the PC requirements for Doom Eternal come with a recommendation of at least 50 GB of available space. However, there has been some talk that the Battlemode multiplayer content will include an additional 38 GB of content, so users should be prepared with at least 80-100 GB of free space on their computer’s hard drive.

Now that you know the Doom Eternal preload time and file size, make sure you’re ready to rip and tear by checking out the rest of our Doom Eternal content.