2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

First Post! March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday

I got banned from Twitter again, but I am still here for you, Shacknews. Check out First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

I got banned from Twitter, again

If Team Bloomberg and Team Biden can't take a joke, how are they going to beat Trump in November?

Head over to the daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to join in the conversation. (Turn on political filters to see the thread)

Hero of Time

Happy third anniversary to the best Zelda game in franchise history.

Happy third annivesary to Nintendo Switch

I have to imagine Iwata-san would be very proud of the team at Nintendo. What an amazing three years for the Switch!

The Federal Reserve executes an emergency rate cut in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Things are not looking great for the global economy...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 3, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog and she wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders.
Lola is the best dog and she wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

