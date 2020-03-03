First Post! March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

I got banned from Twitter, again

REMEMBER, BIDEN AND BLOOMBERG VOTERS, #SUPERTUESDAY PRIMARIES HAVE BEEN DELAYED TO WEDNESDAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS. PLEASE RETWEET TO SPREAD THE WORD. #TEAMBIDEN #TEAMBLOOMBERG pic.twitter.com/2k1E6XqmzD — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 3, 2020

If Team Bloomberg and Team Biden can't take a joke, how are they going to beat Trump in November?

Hero of Time

Happy third anniversary to the best Zelda game in franchise history.

Time flies when you’re playing the greatest game ever made. Happy 3rd, Breath of the Wild! pic.twitter.com/7GLuvAe7K6 — Kit Ellis (@kitosan) March 3, 2020

Happy third annivesary to Nintendo Switch

Happy 3 year anniversary (and launch day for our team) to the Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/jgzrm8nxKd — Eddie Garcia, 2020 (@EGPRCHAMP) March 3, 2020

I have to imagine Iwata-san would be very proud of the team at Nintendo. What an amazing three years for the Switch!

The Federal Reserve executes an emergency rate cut in response to the coronavirus outbreak

BREAKING: In an emergency move, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by a half percentage point to battle coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5nnV1z4MKf — Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2020

Things are not looking great for the global economy...

"Melee is like the Zelda timeline where it splits after the first game" 😮#SuperSmashBrosUltimate The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 39 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6VTy1W0qqw — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 3, 2020

Lola is the best dog and she wants you to vote for Bernie Sanders.

