First Post! March 3, 2020 - Super Tuesday

I got banned from Twitter, again
REMEMBER, BIDEN AND BLOOMBERG VOTERS, #SUPERTUESDAY PRIMARIES HAVE BEEN DELAYED TO WEDNESDAY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS. PLEASE RETWEET TO SPREAD THE WORD. #TEAMBIDEN #TEAMBLOOMBERG pic.twitter.com/2k1E6XqmzD— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 3, 2020
If Team Bloomberg and Team Biden can't take a joke, how are they going to beat Trump in November?
#BERNIEBEATSTRUMP #BERNIEBEATSEVERYONE #BERNIE2020 #BERNIESANDERS #SUPERTUESDAY #BERNIE #MEDICAREFORALL #GREENNEWDEAL #CRIMINALJUSTICEREFORM pic.twitter.com/f8IGXw8WeQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 2, 2020
Hero of Time
(2/2) #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uBkkXnUHVc— loops (@alfieloops) March 1, 2020
im losing my fuckin mind (1/2) #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/3lPQUmpgdT— loops (@alfieloops) March 1, 2020
Happy third anniversary to the best Zelda game in franchise history.
Time flies when you’re playing the greatest game ever made. Happy 3rd, Breath of the Wild! pic.twitter.com/7GLuvAe7K6— Kit Ellis (@kitosan) March 3, 2020
Happy third annivesary to Nintendo Switch
Happy 3 year anniversary (and launch day for our team) to the Nintendo Switch! pic.twitter.com/jgzrm8nxKd— Eddie Garcia, 2020 (@EGPRCHAMP) March 3, 2020
I have to imagine Iwata-san would be very proud of the team at Nintendo. What an amazing three years for the Switch!
The Federal Reserve executes an emergency rate cut in response to the coronavirus outbreak
BREAKING: In an emergency move, the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by a half percentage point to battle coronavirus pic.twitter.com/5nnV1z4MKf— Reuters (@Reuters) March 3, 2020
Things are not looking great for the global economy...
"Melee is like the Zelda timeline where it splits after the first game" 😮#SuperSmashBrosUltimate The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 39 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/6VTy1W0qqw— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 3, 2020
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Baldur's Gate 3 preview: You've got worms
- Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?
- Watch the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo here
- Mario Kart Tour Real-Time Multiplayer hits mobile next week
- Two FIFA FUT Champions competitors almost decided a match by Rock, Paper, Scissors
- Tokyo TEKKEN Masters Tournament postponed over coronavirus concerns
- Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos showcase VR locomotion options
- Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 2, 2020
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 3, 2020.
