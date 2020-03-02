Mario Kart Tour Real-Time Multiplayer hits mobile next week Players will finally be able to go head-to-head against their friends in a real-time race in Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour – a mobile version of the critically acclaimed series – will be receiving real-time multiplayer next week. This surprise announcement is sure to please the fans that have long wanted to race their friends on their iOS and Android devices.

Mario Kart Tour to receive real-time multiplayer

The news of Mario Kart Tour receiving real-time multiplayer comes from a press release via Business Wire. This new multiplayer mode is set to release on March 8 at 8PM PT / 11PM ET. Once live, players can download the latest version to be able to race their friends, as well as nearby competitors.

Soon, players will have the joy of annihilating their friends with shells in Mario Kart Tour.

As part of this new multiplayer feature, players can compete in Standard Races against other players around the world. According to the press release, the races feature an, “ever-changing set of in-game rules”. This should ensure a lot of variety and make each race feel fresh and unique.

Real-time multiplayer was actually trialled at the end of last year in December. Players that either had the Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass or the free two-week trial could participate in this beta. While the beta had a paid-entry barrier, the full release of multiplayer will be free to all players.

With the release of real-time multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour, players will need to know how to add friends. This isn’t as straightforward as other titles, as the option is within a few menus while also being locked behind an in-game milestone.

Mario Kart Tour had some semblance of multiplayer when it first launched with its leaderboards, but players can now look forward to real-time multiplayer. This new feature will be coming to mobile next week on March 8, so look out for the impending update in your iOS or Android device’s store. For more valuable guides and information, check out the Shacknews Mario Kart Tour page.

Featured image credit: Business Wire