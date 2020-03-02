New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?

The gang gets to the bottom of this whole Ohio thing.
Asif Khan
13

Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 63rd episode, David, Blake, and Asif return to talk about the latest in gaming news, and they also tell everyone where Ohio is. 

Download this episode (right click and save)

Listen on iTunes Podcast App

Tune in on Google Play

We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 2, 2020 6:40 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?

    • one random winner legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 2, 2020 6:46 PM

      It's somewhere that I will be listening to tomorrow?

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:16 PM

      Listening now and uh... hm. Will transcribe in a bit.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:34 PM

      The show starts at 5 minutes in.

      5min 47sec

      ASIF: You know what I hate more than anything, weather-wise?
      CRADDOCK: What?
      ASIF: Freezing rain.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:39 PM

      10min 35sec, discussion swerves into the City with the Best Tacos.

      ASIF: I dunno man, I've had several tacos in Nor Cal though. They tend to have some of the dankest tacos. Seattle. Taco's Chucci's has some dank tacos. Like there's--I feel like every city has their "dankest taco"
      CRADDOCK: Yeahhh...
      ASIF: And then if we were somehow able to have this, like, Battle Royale of all the dankest tacos in America?
      CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
      ASIF: That would be something.

      Wikus Sidenote: I was always a fan of El Costino.
      https://g.page/ElCostenoFoodTruck?share

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:42 PM

      We might never know

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:46 PM

      13min 55sec
      "Where is Ohio" discussion begins. There's actually some really helpful information on where Ohio is located, geographically, in the United States.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:50 PM

      20min

      ASIF: Whaddya want? Mayonnaise sandwich 2020?
      CRADDOCK: Sure! 🙂
      ASIF: No. You want Bernie Sanders.
      CRADDOCK: Yeah I do.
      ASIF: Just sayin' ... Don't vote for Mayonnaise sandwich.
      CRADDOCK: Oh, I like--I like mayonnaise but I like Bernie Sanders, more.
      ASIF: Exactly! Exactly. Rest my case, ladies and gentlemen...
      CRADDOCK: That's right.
      ASIF: ... of the jury... and Wikus.
      CRADDOCK: Yeah. Good. Okayyy. 😎

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:53 PM

      21min 53sec -- discussion was heading towards EVO news, but got sidetracked.

      ASIF: While we're talking about Twitter, how is Bill Cosby tweeting?


      Wikus Sidenote: TMWTB, that's because Twitter is a bad company that lets criminals say whatever they want on their platform.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 7:59 PM

      25min 10sec Discussion begins about EVO 2020. Grumbles about Mortal Kombat 11 not being represented.

      25min 45sec

      CRADDOCK: A Mortal Kombat game, that's not even a year old--it doesn't turn ONE until late April!--getting left off the roster at EVO is weird.


    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 8:14 PM

      40min 10sec

      ASIF: So... here's a question for you.
      CRADDOCK: Alright.
      ASIF: You're not that into Smash.
      CRADDOCK: I don't dislike it, but I'm--I'm more ambivalent.
      ASIF: Let's say, you know they announce this new DLC, right?
      CRADDOCK: Yes.
      ASIF: 🤔 What if... there was like... I dunno--who's your, like---what if Raiden? What if, Sub-Zero? What if, Scorpion?
      CRADDOCK: 🤤ohh. It'd have to be Scorpion or Sub Zero.
      ASIF: If Scorpion or Sub Zero, or both were added to Smash?
      CRADDOCK: I'd be in!
      ASIF: Would you be in?
      CRADDOCK: I'd be so in.
      ASIF: Does that not sound like the best DLC possible?

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 8:19 PM

      44min 25sec -- Asif talks about Shacknews Shack Smash at SXSW.

      ASIF: Shacknews is--we're doing our thing. We're doing our eSports thing.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 8:22 PM

      46min 55sec sudden drop of external ad into podcast, but the audio levels match the audio of the rest of the podcast much better so ... improvement!

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 8:26 PM

      50min Asif starts talking about Bernie Sanders and doing things for political beliefs.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 2, 2020 8:34 PM

        52min 03sec -- Regarding Bernie saying that he doesn't want help from millionaires.

        ASIF: There's a philosophical reason that I think people are going to support him. It's funny, that--like I hear the rhetoric about him
        CRADDOCK: Yeah.
        ASIF: And how it's like a grass-roots movement. And like, all this stuff, and I'm like "Yes!" I am an individual, and I am contributing.
        CRADDOCK: Yeah.
        ASIF: It's just funny cause I'm like... I think that... if he wins the nomination? Millionaires are going to give him money.
        CRADDOCK: Yeah, for sure.
        ASIF: Because I think they want him to win and not Trump.
        CRADDOCK: I don't think those words are meant to be taken at face value--and I know you know that too--he means that he doesn't want millionaires to help him in the same way that they've traditionally helped other politicians.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 2, 2020 8:39 PM

          53min 52sec

          ASIF: I look at other people in our industry? And uh, ... their... 🤔 what's a good word? "Impotence"? When it comes to political conversation?
          CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
          BLAKE: Do you mean "ambivalent"?
          ASIF: No. It's almost, like...
          CRADDOCK: Indifference?
          ASIF: Indifference? 🤔 No, not indifference. It's like fear. It's like fear of actually...

          • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            March 2, 2020 8:47 PM

            54min 45sec

            ASIF: I just want to shout-out our buddy Slasher? Rob Breslow(sp?) ?
            CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
            ASIF: He has been super-vocal about Bernie.
            CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
            ASIF: And also, calling out Keemstar (sp?) on his bullshit?
            CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
            ASIF: Cause Keemstar is, you know one of the most... I dunno maybe one of the worst internet personalities out there?
            CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
            ASIF: So it's been nice to see Rob... awoken. In this sense. Where he's--Rob sees his reach.
            CRADDOCK: Yeah.
            ASIF: And he's using it to convey a political message and one of fact-checking and Truth.
            CRADDOCK: Yeah.
            ASIF: Which I think is what you're seeing from me too, on social media. Is like, I'm not--I am not ever gonna post--I may post a meme of Bernie jumping off a top rope on Donald Trump.
            CRADDOCK: I love that, by the way.
            ASIF: But, like, I also will post video clips of fact-checking. Of like, actually what is happening. And I think that uh,

            People should not be afraid of doing that, this year.

            • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              March 2, 2020 8:50 PM

              56min 36sec

              ASIF: And yeah, if you have a hundred thousand followers on social media and you work for some videogame website don't be afraid to talk about ... the fact that you're not going to vote for Trump.
              CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
              ASIF: 😄Especially if you happen to be like, white and famous.
              CRADDOCK: Yeah.
              ASIF: It might actually effect other people.
              CRADDOCK: Yeah.
              ASIF: Uh, don't be afraid! Don't be afraid to lose your job.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 8:56 PM

      1hr 1min 30sec Discussion about CliffyB, his instagram thoughts on why Law Breakers failed, and putting Lawbreakers to bed.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 2, 2020 9:07 PM

        1hr 8min 18sec

        ASIF: He's very lucky. And he knows it.
        BLAKE: Yeah.
        ASIF: I look at what he's done from an investor standpoint and I'm always inspired by it because like, he caught Oculus at the perfect time, uh his beer garden? In Raleigh has like all these awards. What he's done on Broadway? Like, he's won Tony's? His play or what was it--Hades Town?
        CRADDOCK:Mmhm.
        ASIF: He's like won awards for it already? So like, yeah I'm like, "This guy's doing--
        CRADDOCK: He's a good creative, but he does--I think he needs to accept that not every idea he has is the best ever.
        ASIF: Exactly!

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 2, 2020 9:16 PM

      1hr 17min 40sec Discussion about Microsoft and their strategy begins

      ASIF: Phil Spencer says "Microsoft's main competition is Google and Amazon. Not Sony."
      CRADDOCK: Yes.
      ASIF: I agree.

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        March 2, 2020 9:23 PM

        1hr 19min 57sec

        ASIF: I think that the cloud infrastructure competition is real. And it is between those three companies.
        CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
        ASIF: Amazon with AWS. Google with Google Cloud. Microsoft with Azure. Those are the three companies.
        CRADDOCK:Mmhm.
        ASIF: I don't think that gaming--they all are trying to act like Gaming is going to the cloud... 🤔not all games can do it. And the games that sell? Are not going to go over there well. Call of Duty. Madden. FIFA. Those are not going to be good cloud games.

        • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 2, 2020 9:44 PM

          Just wanted to say that the work you put into doing these is appreciated

    • RomSteady legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      March 2, 2020 9:45 PM

      Lola’s panting could be heard for like the first half hour.

Hello, Meet Lola