Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?
The gang gets to the bottom of this whole Ohio thing.
Welcome to the Shackcast, the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews. The Shackcast is back! On the 63rd episode, David, Blake, and Asif return to talk about the latest in gaming news, and they also tell everyone where Ohio is.
Download this episode (right click and save)
Local German Gets Bored And Tries To Name All American States— ᶠᵉˡⁱˣ (@haru_cchii) February 6, 2020
i think i did pretty well pic.twitter.com/9jWzdEceZf
We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Shackcast Episode 063 - Where is Ohio?
-
-
-
-
10min 35sec, discussion swerves into the City with the Best Tacos.
ASIF: I dunno man, I've had several tacos in Nor Cal though. They tend to have some of the dankest tacos. Seattle. Taco's Chucci's has some dank tacos. Like there's--I feel like every city has their "dankest taco"
CRADDOCK: Yeahhh...
ASIF: And then if we were somehow able to have this, like, Battle Royale of all the dankest tacos in America?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: That would be something.
Wikus Sidenote: I was always a fan of El Costino.
https://g.page/ElCostenoFoodTruck?share
-
-
-
20min
ASIF: Whaddya want? Mayonnaise sandwich 2020?
CRADDOCK: Sure! 🙂
ASIF: No. You want Bernie Sanders.
CRADDOCK: Yeah I do.
ASIF: Just sayin' ... Don't vote for Mayonnaise sandwich.
CRADDOCK: Oh, I like--I like mayonnaise but I like Bernie Sanders, more.
ASIF: Exactly! Exactly. Rest my case, ladies and gentlemen...
CRADDOCK: That's right.
ASIF: ... of the jury... and Wikus.
CRADDOCK: Yeah. Good. Okayyy. 😎
-
-
-
40min 10sec
ASIF: So... here's a question for you.
CRADDOCK: Alright.
ASIF: You're not that into Smash.
CRADDOCK: I don't dislike it, but I'm--I'm more ambivalent.
ASIF: Let's say, you know they announce this new DLC, right?
CRADDOCK: Yes.
ASIF: 🤔 What if... there was like... I dunno--who's your, like---what if Raiden? What if, Sub-Zero? What if, Scorpion?
CRADDOCK: 🤤ohh. It'd have to be Scorpion or Sub Zero.
ASIF: If Scorpion or Sub Zero, or both were added to Smash?
CRADDOCK: I'd be in!
ASIF: Would you be in?
CRADDOCK: I'd be so in.
ASIF: Does that not sound like the best DLC possible?
-
-
-
-
52min 03sec -- Regarding Bernie saying that he doesn't want help from millionaires.
ASIF: There's a philosophical reason that I think people are going to support him. It's funny, that--like I hear the rhetoric about him
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And how it's like a grass-roots movement. And like, all this stuff, and I'm like "Yes!" I am an individual, and I am contributing.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: It's just funny cause I'm like... I think that... if he wins the nomination? Millionaires are going to give him money.
CRADDOCK: Yeah, for sure.
ASIF: Because I think they want him to win and not Trump.
CRADDOCK: I don't think those words are meant to be taken at face value--and I know you know that too--he means that he doesn't want millionaires to help him in the same way that they've traditionally helped other politicians.
-
53min 52sec
ASIF: I look at other people in our industry? And uh, ... their... 🤔 what's a good word? "Impotence"? When it comes to political conversation?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
BLAKE: Do you mean "ambivalent"?
ASIF: No. It's almost, like...
CRADDOCK: Indifference?
ASIF: Indifference? 🤔 No, not indifference. It's like fear. It's like fear of actually...
-
54min 45sec
ASIF: I just want to shout-out our buddy Slasher? Rob Breslow(sp?) ?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: He has been super-vocal about Bernie.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: And also, calling out Keemstar (sp?) on his bullshit?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Cause Keemstar is, you know one of the most... I dunno maybe one of the worst internet personalities out there?
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: So it's been nice to see Rob... awoken. In this sense. Where he's--Rob sees his reach.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: And he's using it to convey a political message and one of fact-checking and Truth.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: Which I think is what you're seeing from me too, on social media. Is like, I'm not--I am not ever gonna post--I may post a meme of Bernie jumping off a top rope on Donald Trump.
CRADDOCK: I love that, by the way.
ASIF: But, like, I also will post video clips of fact-checking. Of like, actually what is happening. And I think that uh,
People should not be afraid of doing that, this year.
-
56min 36sec
ASIF: And yeah, if you have a hundred thousand followers on social media and you work for some videogame website don't be afraid to talk about ... the fact that you're not going to vote for Trump.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: 😄Especially if you happen to be like, white and famous.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: It might actually effect other people.
CRADDOCK: Yeah.
ASIF: Uh, don't be afraid! Don't be afraid to lose your job.
-
-
-
-
-
-
1hr 8min 18sec
ASIF: He's very lucky. And he knows it.
BLAKE: Yeah.
ASIF: I look at what he's done from an investor standpoint and I'm always inspired by it because like, he caught Oculus at the perfect time, uh his beer garden? In Raleigh has like all these awards. What he's done on Broadway? Like, he's won Tony's? His play or what was it--Hades Town?
CRADDOCK:Mmhm.
ASIF: He's like won awards for it already? So like, yeah I'm like, "This guy's doing--
CRADDOCK: He's a good creative, but he does--I think he needs to accept that not every idea he has is the best ever.
ASIF: Exactly!
-
-
-
1hr 19min 57sec
ASIF: I think that the cloud infrastructure competition is real. And it is between those three companies.
CRADDOCK: Mmhm.
ASIF: Amazon with AWS. Google with Google Cloud. Microsoft with Azure. Those are the three companies.
CRADDOCK:Mmhm.
ASIF: I don't think that gaming--they all are trying to act like Gaming is going to the cloud... 🤔not all games can do it. And the games that sell? Are not going to go over there well. Call of Duty. Madden. FIFA. Those are not going to be good cloud games.
-
-