Shacknews Livestream Schedule - Week of March 2, 2020

In an effort to give our community some advance notice on our livestreaming plans, we prepared a schedule of the broadcasts you can expect to see throughout the week. This week’s lineup should be full of good stuff.

Monday, March 2

Please, send us your pet pics 🐶



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 38 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/L8oqb4vN47 — Shacknews (@shacknews) February 25, 2020

The Wide World of Electronic Sports - Only the best weekly electronic sports show on Twitch, WWES answers the questions you want and a few you’d rather avoid!

Tuesday, March 3

The Adventures of Rusty Claymore 7PM ET - Blake Morse guides you through the open fields of Hyrule.

Wednesday, March 4

The Quest for Adventure with Josh Hawkins 2PM ET - Stop by and watch your boy Josh Hawkins bust demons in his playthrough of Doom (2016).

Thursday, March 5

Enlist in the Late Night Army - 11:30 PM ET - Join host Asif Khan and the other night owls for the perfect way to end your day.

Friday, March 6

Friday Grab Bag - Join Chris Jarrard for another mindless stream. Anything can and might happen!

Some stream times may change in the event of technical difficulties. Please understand. Please consider following or subscribing to our Shacknews Twitch channel and be sure to turn on notifications so you know exactly when we go live.