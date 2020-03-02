Watch the full Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo here For those that might not be able to get their hands on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, we've got gameplay of the full demo right here for you to watch.

A demo of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has hit the PlayStation Store one month before the game’s release. This has sent shockwaves through the industry as new and old fans alike dive into one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year. For anyone that might be unsure about playing the demo, not wanting to play through the same part twice, or just want to see what all the fuss is about, we’ve got a full playthrough of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo right here.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo – full playthrough

Now that the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is live, players can get in and see first-hand the differences from the 1997 original. It’s also an excellent opportunity for players to get a feel for the new type of combat, as well as the mind-boggling visual upgrade. Please check out the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo gameplay below!

If you want to get in on the action, make sure you know how to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo on PS4, as it’s not exactly as straightforward as one would expect.

Our own Ozzie Mejia was able to get hands-on with Final Fantasy 7 Remake ahead of the demo’s release. As part of this preview, Ozzie was able to get some time with the first and second chapter, along with Chapter 7. An addition that he was able to notice was the ability to alter the impending battle against the Air Buster:

"As Cloud and company made their escape, they could clear out rooms and collect key cards from different factory personnel. This would allow Cloud to hack the Air Buster's systems and remove one of its components, such as its machine guns or its area-of-effect bombs. This allows players to customize the upcoming boss battle, letting them tweak the Air Buster into something they're more capable of tackling."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is scheduled to release next month on April 10. Until then, players can get a taste on what's on offer with the demo and explore every nook and cranny.