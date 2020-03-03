Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Norton is trying to pull a fast one
Discovered I've been charged for 15-20 years for an annual Norton account I didn't even know I had. Amazingly... when cancelling... CS tried to sell me on staying. pic.twitter.com/gYMS0ZgVdO— Matt Frary (@PR_Flak) March 3, 2020
You have to keep an eye out for that antivirus software...
Mega Ran - R E D
This track is fire.
Elon tweet features cute animal
✌️ bro pic.twitter.com/nJ7CUyhr2j— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2020
D'awww...
Chris Matthews unexpectedly retires
March 3, 2020
Bye, Felicia.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
Now this is a sports game 😎#NBA2K20 #SuperBloodHockey 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/BdjCbtpA50— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 27, 2020
- Half-Life: Alyx gameplay videos showcase VR locomotion options
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake hands-on preview: Crank that, SOLDIER boy
- Grounded will have crossplay for PC & Xbox 'on Day 1'
- Death Stranding PC version hits Steam and Epic Games Store this June
- How to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo on PS4
- Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales raises over $53,000 for the Malala Fund
- Spellbreak hands-on preview: Battle royale with a magical twist
- Grounded PAX East gameplay and Q&A wrap-up - details and announcements
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Evening Reading for March 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 2, 2020