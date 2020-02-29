Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales raises over $53,000 for the Malala Fund It's the Games Done Quick 'offseason,' but speedrunning for charity rarely sleeps, as the women of speedrunning banded together for Frost Fatales and raised $53,825 for the Malala Fund.

Games Done Quick is primarily known for its two big events of the calendar year. There's Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick. However, the organization has also added a number of smaller events over the years, done remotely or held online. One noteworthy addition to the GDQ lineup has been Frame Fatales, a full week of speedruns conducted by the top female members of the community. The latest one of these events, Frost Fatales, has just concluded, finishing with over $53,000 raised for the Malala Fund.

Frost Fatales went on in lieu of the usual GDQ Hotfix streams and their efforts proved to be a big success for the Malala Fund, raising a total of $53,825. It's a number that's particularly impressive given that Frost Fatales, by comparison, received less fanfare and less hype than the "big two" semiannual GDQ events. It's also an event that drew the attention of some big names, including Joel Thomas Zimmerman (a.k.a. Deadmau5) who donated $10,000 to help the cause.

The action wrapped up shortly after 7PM PT on Saturday, as runner Emray wrapped up Pokemon Shield in 4:33:23. The week kicked off last Sunday with Ape Escape 3 and continued across some of the top games of the past and present. Among the noteworthy games displayed throughout the week were both Portal games, various games in The Legend of Zelda series, Super Mario Odyssey, Octopath Traveler, Final Fantasy VIII, Yoshi's Woolly World, Super Mario RPG, and Super Metroid.

The Malala Fund is a nonprofit organization founded by Malala and Ziauddin Yousafzai in 2013, dedicated to helping young girls receive 12 years of free, safe, quality education, primarily in nations where girls who attempt to receive educations are persecuted or targeted. To learn more about their cause, visit the Malala Fund website.

This is most certainly not the end for Games Done Quick. Up next is Summer Games Done Quick, which is set to run in June. As for the women of speedrunning, their mission continues, as well. Flame Fatales is set to run from August 16-22.